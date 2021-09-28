BTS: ARMY Trends 'Protect Jungkook' on Twitter After Singer Gets Accused of Backdoor Advertising

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back to back number 1 hits. The members of the band are also very popular and have a fan-base called ARMY. BTS’ loyal fans recently riled up support for the youngest member of the band, Jungkook, after it was reported that he resigned as the president of his brother’s clothing company. According to a report in Korean outlet Biz Hankook, the resignation comes after Jungkook was accused of ‘false’ or ‘backdoor’ advertising.

Jungkook was reportedly the internal director his brother Jeon Jung-Hyun’s brand Six6uys. The company was established in May 2021 and the ‘Golden Maknae’ of BTS resigned in September. The singer had posted a selfie on BTS’ account wearing a purple sweatshirt from the company. However, he got accused of backdoor advertising as he did not reveal that he is the director of the brand which makes that particular sweatshirt. The item was also brought by a lot of BTS fans, which led to the accusations.

집 가는 길 하뜨 pic.twitter.com/nfyjHTktaZ— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 10, 2021

Read: BTS X Coldplay’s My Universe Lyrics Perfect Dedication to ARMY, Says RM in Documentary

Now, the loyal fan-base of the band have come together announcing an online campaign called ‘Protect Jungkook’ where they defended their idol. The ARMY flooded Twitter with messages of support for the singer. One user wrote, “wait wait but Jungkook didn’t say anything about the cloths he just wore his brothers cloths there is no proof of false advertisement i mean like really you just hatiting big time now #ProtectJungkook (sic)."

wait wait but Jungkook didn't say anything about the cloths he just wore his brothers cloths there is no proof of false advertisement i mean like really you just hatiting big time now 😕😕 #ProtectJungkook pic.twitter.com/j5OGFRPrw3— choco fair (@YoongiChoco) September 28, 2021

Another fan called the record label to protect their artists. “Bighit should protect their artists! This is really getting out of hand.antis hating him n defaming him 24/7 for no reason. And no actions are taken. we have had enough. @BIGHIT_MUSIC PROTECT JUNGKOOK ! (sic)," netizens wrote.

Bighit should protect their artists! This is really getting out of hand.antis hating him n defaming him 24/7 for no reason. And no actions are taken.we have had enough.@BIGHIT_MUSIC PROTECT JUNGKOOK !— JUNGKOOKIE☔ (@shahitaekookie) September 28, 2021

Take a look at other reactions from ARMYs:

WHY TF DO YOU CARE WHAT HE IS WEARING AND HE NEVER EVER DID ANY PROMOTIONS OR TOLD YALL TO WEAR THIS BRAND OF CLOTHING HE NEVER DID THAT !????? STOP WITH THE FALSE ALLEGATIONS. #ProtectJungkook— euphoria ⁷ (@_sexynamjoon) September 28, 2021

Fraud news. Please don’t believe in fraud news. It will hurt our idols only. Army shouldn’t believe this type of fraud allegations. Thats why Jungkook don't attent any social media. Right now we are worried that we can't have our Jungkook in any social media. #ProtectJungkook— Samiha Mim (@samiha_mim) September 28, 2021

#ProtectJungkookWHAT!!! can't he even use his own brother's Product?? guys let him be how he is ✋ Armys Save our baby Kook FIGHTING !! ✊#BTS_twt #BTS #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/hM40mhNruP— Aleena Antony ❄️ (@PeterBindhu) September 28, 2021

How can he falsely advertise ?!! Dude he hasn't even expressed a single comment abt his clothes in any of his Vlive Guys let him be how he is !!! PROTECT JUNGKOOK #ProtectJungkook pic.twitter.com/EPC0l5njzj— BTS.Fangirl07 (@Sukhada20144047) September 28, 2021

Jungkook just wore a t-shirt it's totally his choice.He never told anybody to search up about this t-shirt & to buy it or never showed or talked about the brand. Some anti fans got the info & accusing him for the false advertising wow! LET'S PROTECT JUNGKOOK #ProtectJungkook pic.twitter.com/L6wusqPiml— Suga's spy but jk's fingers (@kookily_bts) September 28, 2021

Read: When BTS’ Jungkook and J-Hope Had a Squabble Over a Fruit Basket Gifted by Fan

Meanwhile, BTS recently made news for collaborating with Coldplay on their latest track My Universe. They also performed the track at the Global Citizen Live concert. BTS is a seven-member boy band by Bighit Entertainment. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here