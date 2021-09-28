CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS: ARMY Trends 'Protect Jungkook' on Twitter After Singer Gets Accused of Backdoor Advertising

Jungkook was accused of backdoor advertising after wearing this sweatshirt

It has been reported that BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook has resigned as a as a director of his brother's clothing company after he was accused of false or 'backdoor' advertising.

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back to back number 1 hits. The members of the band are also very popular and have a fan-base called ARMY. BTS’ loyal fans recently riled up support for the youngest member of the band, Jungkook, after it was reported that he resigned as the president of his brother’s clothing company. According to a report in Korean outlet Biz Hankook, the resignation comes after Jungkook was accused of ‘false’ or ‘backdoor’ advertising.

Jungkook was reportedly the internal director his brother Jeon Jung-Hyun’s brand Six6uys. The company was established in May 2021 and the ‘Golden Maknae’ of BTS resigned in September. The singer had posted a selfie on BTS’ account wearing a purple sweatshirt from the company. However, he got accused of backdoor advertising as he did not reveal that he is the director of the brand which makes that particular sweatshirt. The item was also brought by a lot of BTS fans, which led to the accusations.

Now, the loyal fan-base of the band have come together announcing an online campaign called ‘Protect Jungkook’ where they defended their idol. The ARMY flooded Twitter with messages of support for the singer. One user wrote, “wait wait but Jungkook didn’t say anything about the cloths he just wore his brothers cloths there is no proof of false advertisement i mean like really you just hatiting big time now #ProtectJungkook (sic)."

Another fan called the record label to protect their artists. “Bighit should protect their artists! This is really getting out of hand.antis hating him n defaming him 24/7 for no reason. And no actions are taken. we have had enough. @BIGHIT_MUSIC PROTECT JUNGKOOK ! (sic)," netizens wrote.

Take a look at other reactions from ARMYs:

Meanwhile, BTS recently made news for collaborating with Coldplay on their latest track My Universe. They also performed the track at the Global Citizen Live concert. BTS is a seven-member boy band by Bighit Entertainment. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin

first published:September 28, 2021, 18:53 IST