BTS ARMY Trends 'Respect Jungkook' on Twitter After Hate Comments Against Band's Golden Maknae Emerge

K-pop band BTS’ member Jeon Jungkook has been trending on Twitter but for all the wrong reasons. The fans of the band have been trending “Respect Jungkook" on the social media platform. The hashtag started trending on the microblogging site after certain fans known as OT6, which means those who like only six out of the seven members of the K-pop band, started criticizing Jungkook. BTS consists of seven members: Jin, RM, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The BTS Army came together to lash out at those OT6 fans and rooted for the Golden Maknae of the Grammy-nominated band.

Some of the fans also took offence when Jungkook recently met Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park and shared a picture with him on Instagram. One of the BTS fans shared a couple of screenshots where OT6 criticised Jungkook and added to the caption, “We’re not even exaggerating when we say the fandom are his biggest antis. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. Respect Jungkook.”

we’re not even exaggerating when we say the fandom are his BIGGEST antis. there’s absolutely no excuse for this #RespectJungkook pic.twitter.com/x5ru18Qpa7— hana (@mostpopularidoI) April 26, 2022

Before becoming a hip-hop artist and founder of a music label beside other businesses, Jay was initially part of JYP’s boy band 2PM. However, Jay had to leave the band after his derogatory comments against native Koreans were leaked into the media. Although Jay continues to make music in South Korea now, many of the fans have not forgotten his past.

Another fan commented on the Jungkook and Jay situation and tweeted, “Jungkook took a picture with a singer in the studio but you all dragged him and trended as if you all don't know he suffered cyberbullying for years. Others have collaborations with their problematic friends but you all draw a line only if it's Jk. Respect Jungkook.”

Jungkook took a pic with a singer in the studio but y'all dragged him and trended unfunny hts as if y'all don't know he suffered cyberbullying for years. other have collabs with their problematic friends but y'all draw a line only if it's jk #RespectJungkook— king kook (@baIenciagajeons) April 26, 2022

In the past, Jungkook was also criticised for his performances by some of the haters of the artist. In 2017, Jungkook’s performance on the song Rainism along with his fellow band members was hated by many OT6 fans since it focused too much on the singer. The OT6 members complained that the rest of the members did not get the opportunity to show their talent since it was mainly Jungkook who sang his rendition of the K-pop hit by Rain.

You all thinking you can cover up what you did to JK over the years? If baby armys wanna check out, trust no one. Search yourself. Check information from those years. Army has hide these facts before a lot. The way JK got hate, none but ARMY responsible for it!#RespectJungkook pic.twitter.com/W5xhCdzsPZ— ,,(Hiatus) (@dixu_kookie) April 27, 2022

BTS recently returned from the US and are preparing for the release of their new album, set to release in June. The members announced the release date on the last day of the Permission to Dance on Stage in LA Concert earlier this month. While the members are tight-lipped about the album, fans are excited about the release. This would mark their first album since the release of BE in 2020.

