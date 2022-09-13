BTS: ARMYs React as Septet's Hit Track Butter Plays at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

It is a known fact that BTS’ fanbase known as ARMY is always present to cheer up the boys no matter what the occasion or event is. The fanbase never fails to make its presence felt whenever the septet or one of their songs feature somewhere and this time, too, they did not fail to have the band’s back. In a pleasant surprise, the members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their presence felt at the star-studded ceremony of the Emmy Awards 2022 when their record-breaking track Butter was played.

ARMYs took to social media to share the clip and express their excitement.

Take a look at the track being played in the background while Chris O’Donnell and Shemar Moore took the stage at the Emmy Awards 2022, possibly one of the biggest award shows for the Television industry.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/NTEFjyVOTNA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

O’Donnell and Moore were jokingly referred to as “Zaddies” as they appeared onstage to present an Emmy. As they walked up to the ceremony stage, the song Butter played in the background. The BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 #1 song, which has crossed several records worldwide, was immediately recognized by the band’s fans and went viral on Twitter. The ARMY was a little confused as to why the song was played in the background but nevertheless, appreciated the mention of the hit track.

The high-energy song, which was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2021 is a crowd pleaser and definitely one of the most recognizable songs from the South Korean boy band. Netizens, especially ARMY, went gaga at the mention of the song and took to Twitter to share their reactions.

One user called the BTS the “main character”, a pop-culture reference, and said, “BTS nominated and performed at Grammy’s. BTS made a surprise cameo at Oscar’s. BTS song “BUTTER” was played at Emmys. Yes BTS is the main character.”

Another user said, “BTS nominated and performed at the Grammys, delivered a message at the Oscars and Butter played at the Emmys. BTS a Tony away from EGOT status.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BTS nominated & performed at the Grammys, delivered a message at the Oscars & Butter played at the Emmys.<br><br>BTS a Tony away from EGOT status <a href=”https://t.co/NMXwwSyfcv”>pic.twitter.com/NMXwwSyfcv</a></p>— a⁷ (@manjyune) <a href=”https://twitter.com/manjyune/status/1569497517062262784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BTS nominated and performed at GRAMMYs<br>BTS made a surprise cameo at OSCARs<br>BTS song "BUTTER" was played at EMMYs.<br><br>Yes BTS is the Main Character.</p>— Nabi⁷ In The Box (@nabiya0693) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nabiya0693/status/1569505108857356289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BTS had cameos in Oscars and Emmys & attended and preformed at the Grammys. See what happens when you are the Princes of Global Pop & have an impact in the music industry. <a href=”https://t.co/qMjEimvJAv”>pic.twitter.com/qMjEimvJAv</a></p>— Joon Day (@ThePopBase) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ThePopBase/status/1569500727902445568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Butter being played at the Emmy’s, I knew we’d hit all the majors this year. BTS you are appreciated here.</p>— Miche⁷ (@MicheBangtan) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MicheBangtan/status/1569495894361358336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Meanwhile, BTS announced that they will be taking a hiatus as a group to focus on their solo projects.

