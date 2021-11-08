BTS ARMYs Rejoice as Jin's OST Yours for Korean Drama Jirisan Releases

BTS fans were in for a melodious delight when band member Jin released the original soundtrack for the ongoing Korean drama Jirisan. The 28-year-old singer lent his voice to one of the songs for Jirisan which traces the story of rangers based at the eponymous mountain peak in South Korea. The drama shows how the group of mountain rangers comes across a mysterious incident in the Mount Jiri National Park and decide to get to the bottom of the case.

Our ears are blessed with #JinOST in #JirisanEp6 preview! Will Yi Gang overcome the snowstorm this holiday? Catch #Jirisan tomorrow at 8pm SGT on #iQiyi app & https://t.co/HDqMsitKyn to find out! 👉🏻https://t.co/GDkUeLlFua#GiannaJun #JuJiHoonJIN OST THIS SUNDAYYOURS BY JIN pic.twitter.com/AReBOamzWX — iQIYI (@iQIYI) November 6, 2021

Jin’s song for the drama titled 'Yours', sounds like a ballad which talks about lost love. With the soothing voice of Jin singing the song, BTS fans have certainly been mesmerised. The song premiered on Sunday during the sixth episode of Jirisan and has already gained popularity across the charts. According to a fan tweet, “Yours by Jin debuted at 189 on VIBE Daily Chart.” VIBE is a music chart in South Korea.

#YoursByJin debuts at #189 on VIBE Daily Chart. pic.twitter.com/nwH0Y6aC3v— s∞so⁷ ✨ Jin YOURS OST out NOW (@sophsbts) November 8, 2021

The four-minute and 24-second song features Jin’s vocal versatility which also includes his impressive high notes. A fan commented on the YouTube video of Jin’s Yours and wrote, “knowing how beautiful Jin’s voice is, I know this song will make me cry, so excited to hear yours by Jin.” Another BTS fan commented, “This song is fated for Jin, just how beautiful his vocal is.”

Jin is no stranger to singing melancholic solos that can attract fans for sorrowful lyrics yet his beautiful voice. Back in 2018, Jin inspired thousands of BTS fans with the song Epiphany from the album Love Yourself: Answer. The song talked about the BTS campaign on self-love and saw Jin singing about how important it is to be kind to oneself.

The latest song by Jin has once again recreated that magic as fans' reactions have shown. According to AllKpop, Jin is the longest-charting member on Melon in BTS history and the second most-streamed artist while having the biggest number of unique listeners on his songs combined.

