BTS at Grammys 2022: Bangtan Boys Seated In Front But Not On Same Table, Here's Why

BTS is all set to attend Grammys 2022! The K-pop group, which comprises members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The group has been nominated in the category for the second time in a row. While fans are manifesting that the group wins, they are also looking forward to BTS performing on the Grammys 2022 stage.

Given the Grammy 2022 seating arrangement this year, it seems like fans will get to see a lot more of BTS than just red carpet appearances, interviews, performances and possibly a winner’s speech (fingers and toes crossed). CBS Morning recently gave a tour of the Grammys 2022 seating arrangement and eagle-eyed fans spotted that BTS has been allotted tables in the front. However, the group will be divided into two tables.

The reason being the new arrangement. Ben Winston, executive producer of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards told CBS Morning, “I think what we’re trying to do this year is create that intimacy we had last year where it doesn’t feel like you’re just in rows and rows of people and also, you’re near to the stage because that’s where people are going to come up and get their awards. So what we’ve done is we essentially (arranged) smaller tables, sort of like four tables with nice lights on them and obviously, that gives the ability to change the mood in the room."

Advertisement

While the arrangement might place the members on two separate tables, fans think that the members will find a way to join their tables. Some even predicted that they would roleplay during the ceremony.

separating bts in two tables at the grmmys and watch them start role playing like they just met and suddenly see tables moving closer together— lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) April 1, 2022

can you imagine the camera keeps panning to the two bts tables at the grammys but it's just the boys playing musical chairs so they're never in the same seat — rhi ♡ (@taeshighnotes) April 1, 2022

2 tables for BTS at the Grammys as if they wouldn't squash into one seat pic.twitter.com/zokE41HbEg— rose⁷ (@zero0clock_00) April 1, 2022

BTS are literally inseparable, even if the tables seating of grammy might be a little bit away from each other you'll see them making tables and chairs get closer so they can be closer to each other— ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬(zergdouniot7 sworded) (@bts07ddaeng) April 1, 2022

BTS has two tables at the Grammy's and they be sitting at the front row, as they should but at the end they'll end up sitting together in one table #BTS #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/87OQrQudFK— Did u see my JAMS? (@ruTrusfrated) April 1, 2022

BTS is seated close to Broadway star Cynthia Erivo. A picture, shared by a fan on Twitter, also revealed that their table will not be far from Lil Nas X and Halsey. Grammys 2022 will take place on Sunday, April 3 (April 4 IST).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.