BTS' At-home Concert Bang Bang Con 21 Kicks Off with K-pop Band's Live Trilogy Episode 1

BTS is back with their at-home concert Bang Bang Con, which began streaming on Saturday via their YouTube channel BANGTANTV. The digital gathering is septet’s third concert amid the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Bang Bang Con 21′ kicked off with one of the K-pop band’s earlier concerts, BTS Live Trilogy Episode 1 (Memories of 2015). It will be followed by their fan club event, BTS 5th Muster (Magic Shop) in Busan, and will conclude with their BTS World Tour Speak Yourself in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2019.

For ARMYs, this is an opportunity to relive some old memories and songs from BTS’ younger days, and also reconnect with members RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook who have been mostly in touch with fans worldwide digitally for over a year now.

The K-pop group held its first Bang Bang Con in April last year after the new coronavirus outbreak forced millions to stay indoors. Similar to this year’s lineup, the free 2-day concert streamed the supergroup’s past live performances and fan meetings. The nearly 24-hour show drew over 50 million fans and had more than 2 million concurrent viewers tuning in at its peak.

BTS followed the nostalgic weekend with a pay-per-view concert, Bang Bang Con: Live in June 2020, where the group performed in real-time for a virtual audience of about 756,000 across 107 countries.

