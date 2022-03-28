BTS at Oscars 2022: Bangtan Boys Appear On 94th Academy Awards, ARMYs 'Proud', In Tears

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook surprised their fans with a pre-recorded message for the Oscars 2022. The BTS members shared their favourite musical moments at the Oscars 2022, speaking about movies such as Coco and Aladdin. Both, Aladdin and Coco, were nominated for Academy Award for Best Original Song. While Aladdin was nominated for the award at the Oscars 2020, Coco won the category in 2017.

The video began with Jimin excitedly naming Coco which was followed by RM calling it a ‘real masterpiece’. “I watched it three times and I cried a lot." V added, “Truly, Pixar is unbelievable." However, Jimin confessed he didn’t cry while watching the movie. “Overall, I live Disney movies," J-Hope added. “Disney movies stimulate emotions well," Jin said. “I really liked Aladdin," Hobi revealed. “Shout out to Will Smith, Aladdin," Namjoon said.

The message took fans by surprise! Many fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions to BTS’ appearance in the Oscars 2022 ceremony. “BTS making history at Billboard, Grammys, and now Oscars #Oscars! No one can deny that they’re sure THE BIG THING. So proud of mah boys ya know," a fan tweeted. “The way the news about our boys #BTS making a short cameo appearance in the #Oscars reverberating throughout all socials seconds after it happened, like an earthquake and their aftershocks. We literally had no idea but this is such a pleasant surprise. So proud of them," another fan said.

BAJSKODKDJ NOT @BTS_twt TALKING DISNEY AT THE #Oscars im crying, they were so cute— (@niawithluv) March 28, 2022

OMG!!!! I tonight I was going crazy listening to RM’s voice out of nowhere #oscars #BTS pic.twitter.com/579HclE2Up— ⟭⟬ jinnieslilpout⁷ (@Jinnieslilpout) March 28, 2022

i can't believe bts were somehow part of this year's #Oscars and THEY TALKED ABOUT COCO!?!?!? one of my most fave animated movies EVER pic.twitter.com/sSXI0VH6Ne— ⟬⟭ ★彡 ᴮᴱ tea⁷彡★⟭⟬ (@___taestea) March 28, 2022

BTS will be seen at the Grammy 2022 next weekend. The group will not only perform at the awards ceremony but they are also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year. This is their second consecutive nomination and fans are hoping they bring home the award this year. BTS will also be hosting their Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas after the Grammys 2022.

