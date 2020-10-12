BTS Attracts Over 100 million Fans with Online Concert 'Map of The Soul ONE'

K-pop superstars BTS reportedly had more than 100 million fans tune in to watch their virtual concert. Called 'Map of The Soul ON:E', the online concert was organised to connect with fans, after the group had to cancel their world tour this year because of coronavirus.

As the Korean boyband performed, a wall of screens behind them showed thousands of fans joining them virtually from around the world, waving light sticks. It is said that as many as 114 million people watched the virtual concert on Saturday, reported BBC.

"You're not here but I feel you here, as if I can hear your chants, and next time let's really be here together," said vocalist V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung.

The virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show for a limited audience, in line with the South Korean government’s tightened social distancing curbs.

The band's latest success was 'Dynamite', its first song entirely in English, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart last month. Since their debut in 2013, BTS has spearheaded a global K-Pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.

The band earned a Guinness World Records title for most viewers for a livestreamed performance after its first paid online concert in June drew nearly 757,000 from 107 countries.