BTS Back with New Video, Collaborates with Lauv

K-Pop band BTS is back and this time they have collaborated with American singer and producer Lauv for a music video. The song is a remix of the band's track 'Make It Right', which they dropped early this year. The video of the song shows what the boys do best- perform to the audience of Army.

Lauv took to Instagram to share the backstage snaps of him and the boys. He photoshopped his outfit to match the BTS boys and captioned the post as "did I finally #makeitright?" sending fans into a meltdown.

The American singer is best known for his songs 'I Like Me Better' and 'f***, I'm lonely' with Anne-Marie. This is his latest collaboration with the Korean band.

In past, BTS has collaborated with musicians Halsey, Charli XCX and Nicki Minaj. Now, they are back as promised after their much-deserved break post the mammoth Love Yourself World Tour.

In August, an official statement said "This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly."

Take a look at the video:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.