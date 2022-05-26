BTS: Benny Blanco to Remix These Three Bangtan Tracks, ARMYs Demand Louder Than Bombs

The good news has finally arrived for BTS fans who wanted to listen to remix versions of the band's hit songs. On Thursday, BIGHIT Music announced that BTS will be collaborating with record producer Benny Blanco to release a remix version of three tracks chosen by ARMYs. In a tweet shared earlier today, BIGHIT announced, “Are you ready! BTS X Benny Blanco are joining forces for a My BTS Tracks special remix, made from songs chosen by ARMY.”

The video along with the tweet revealed the three songs that were most voted by the fans for the remix. The three songs are Life Goes On, Fake Love, and Blood Sweat And Tears. These three tracks will be released as a special remix tomorrow, with Blanco participating in the production. ARMYs have also reacted to the latest development.

ARMY 여러분들이 뽑은 #MyBTSTracks 최종 3곡이 어메이징한 프로듀서 베니 블랑코의 도움으로 스페셜 리믹스로 재탄생 합니다! 많관부 Are you ready?! #BTS X @ItsBennyBlanco are joining forces for a #MyBTSTracks special remix, made from songs chosen by ARMY! pic.twitter.com/LlTdgQtDi0 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 26, 2022

In the comments section, many fans have asked if BIGHIT could also include Louder Than Bombs as one of the tracks for the remix. One of the fans commented, “Please I want Louder than Bombs.”

Please I want Louder than Bombs — Sana⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@Sandhya20023663) May 26, 2022

Another disheartened fan commented, “Aww we would've gotten a Louder Than Bombs remix. But either way, I'm excited to hear the remixes!”

aww we would've gotten a Louder Than Bombs remix but either way, excited to hear the remixes!! — cath⁷ (@bibimbear) May 26, 2022

just add louder than bombs in it bts dont even remeber they have a song with that title just do it haha pic.twitter.com/hQN3pX3w5T — NAMTIDDIES. ʸᵉᵗ ᵗᵒ ᶜᵒᵐᵉ. I AM BTS'S LIVING PROOF (@NamtiddiesJ) May 26, 2022

In the following comment, a BTS fan wrote, “That actually sounds cool, looking forward to it! But the fact that we could get Louder than bombs remix.”

That actually sounds cool, looking forward to it!

But the fact that we could get Louder than bombs remix… — ☾⁷ (@lilmeownyan) May 26, 2022

“Dear BIGHIT, is there any way you can still include LTB in this? We want it so badly so, if there is even a teeny tiny possibility, please consider. Yours faithful, lovable, and chaotic, BTS Army.”

Dear Bighit, Is there any way you can still include LTB in this? We want it so badly so, if there is even teeny tiny possibility , please consider !!! Yours faithful, lovable & chaeotic,

BTS ARMY — kiko⁷ ⟭⟬ Proof ⟬⟭| yet to come (@foreverwidbts) May 26, 2022

American music artist Blanco is well-known for producing tracks for top pop stars including Halsey, Khalid, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, and more. In April the producer attended BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert showing support for the band.

BTS will also be coming out with their new album Proof next month.

