BTS: Beyonce Wishes Suga On His Birthday With Cutest Pic Of Min Yoongi; ARMYs Wants A Collab

BTS member Suga was the latest Bangtan Boy to have received a birthday wish from Beyonce. Queen Bey kept the tradition of wishing fellow music artists and celebrities on their birthdays via her website. On Wednesday, she took to her website and shared an adorable picture of Min Yoongi to wish him on his 29th (international age) birthday. The picture featured baby Yoongles seated in a chair while the photo was being taken.

The picture is already popular among fans and now, it was part of Beyonce’s website. Sharing the picture, Beyonce wrote, “Happy birthday, Suga." The sweet birthday wish left ARMYs feeling happy. “THE picture, that’s like OUR most favorite picture," a fan tweeted. “This just made my week. Beyoncé is literally my favorite artist besides BTS I’ve been in the hive since I was 16. She was my first concert if they did a collab the world would literally stop I need it to happen somehow!" another fan tweeted. “Ok but listen what if rap line stayed longer in the US to do a collab with Beyonce," another fan theorized.

Advertisement

beyoncé wishing the tannies happy bday with a baby picture of them it’s so endearing and that baby yoongi pic is like our little treasure— mari⁷ minmarch (@taegibora) March 9, 2022

endearing how she used armys most precious picture of yoongi — ⁷ yoongi day (@trixietannies) March 9, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Beyonce wished a member of the BTS. Last month, on the occasion of J-Hope’s birthday, Beyonce shared a picture of the rapper and wished him. Hobi also shared the wish on his Instagram Stories and thanked her. Last year, Beyonce included Jungkook and RM in her birthday list and wished them as well.

If BTS collaborated with Beyonce, we’d know we’d be weeping in our rooms! Meanwhile, BTS is currently hosting a four-day concert — Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul — in South Korea. The concert marks their first concert with a live audience since the Covid-19 pandemic set in. The members are also preparing to fly out to the US for another four-day concert in Las Vegas. Fans are also expecting the members to perform at the Grammys.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.