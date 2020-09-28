BTS Blessing Fans with Two Albums in 2020, Second One to Release in November

Korean pop group BTS is blessing fans in 2020 with two albums. BigHit Entertainment, the group's management agency, announced on Twitter that their second album of the year, called 'BE' will be released on November 20. BTS, which stands for Beyond the Scene, released their first album of the year 'Map of the Soul: 7' in February.

The BTS Army was elated when the announcement about the second album's release date went out on Sunday. Pre-orders for the record begin on September 28. "BE (Deluxe Edition) contains the most 'BTS-esque' music yet. The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that 'even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on' and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world," an announcement from BigHit Entertainment read.

The announcement also said that for this album in particular, "the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc."

The group. comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, told CNN earlier this month they would've been on tour had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, but are now working out, watching Netflix and learning to play instruments.

They dropped their first full-English song 'Dynamite in August. The song broke the YouTube record for most views in a 24-hour period, racking up 101.1 million views. They made more history with 'Dynamite' by becoming the first K-pop act ever to top the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row.