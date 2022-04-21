BTS' Boy With Luv Becomes Bangtan Boy's First MV to Reach this Milestone on YouTube

BTS’ 2019 music video Boy With Luv, which featured Halsey as well has reached a new milestone as it crossed 1.5 billion views on April 21, reported Soompi. The video was released three years ago on April 12, 2019, at 6 pm KST, the publication reported. This makes Bou with Luv their first MV to achieve this feat. As always, their fans, known as ARMYs, took to social media to rejoice.

“”Boy With Luv” by #BTS has surpasses 1.5 BILLION views on YouTube! Now let’s get #BTS_Butter and “Blood, Sweat and Tears” to the Billion Club too!,” said one. “Let’s ALL keep streaming Boy With Luv!❣,” wrote another.

Let's ALL keep streaming Boy With Luv!

❣ — First (@1stkoreansf) April 21, 2022

Watch the video here:

Talking of making and breaking records, Kim Taehyung aka V surpassed 40 million followers on Instagram within 135 days of joining. Several fans pointed out that this feat makes him the fastest person ever to surpass 40 million followers on Instagram. V made his Instagram debut with fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook last December.

Meanwhile, BTS recently concluded their Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert. This followed their PTD Los Angeles and PTD Seoul concerts. The show ended on a high note as the septet announced their much-awaited come back. After the concert was over, a short AV played with a montage of the members in black and white, with band leader RM’s voice saying “We are Bulletproof”. The screen then blacked out and a date appeared: 10th June 2022.

ARMYs on Twitter have been inferred that this a promise of a comeback, the start of a new era. This could also be the date announcement for muster this year, as its is close to BTS’ 9th anniversary date – June 13.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.