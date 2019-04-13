SPONSORED BY
1-min read

BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ Becomes Most Viewed Song in First 24 Hours on YouTube

The BTS song trumped all-girls band Blackpink’s ‘Kill This Love’ that had received 56.7 million hits on first day.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ Becomes Most Viewed Song in First 24 Hours on YouTube
BTS was formed in 2013.
One of the most popular boy bands in the world, BTS, has broken the record for most views within first 24 hours of release on YouTube. The band’s new song ‘Boy With Luv’ received 78 million views in 24 hours, reported Variety. The video, which was released on April 12, has registered more than 88 million views so far.

The BTS song trumped all-girls band Blackpink’s ‘Kill This Love’ that had received 56.7 million hits on first day. Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ with 55.4 million hits in a day is at the third spot in this list.

The boy band, which was formed in 2013, also hogs the fourth spot in the list of most viewed songs on YouTube in first 24 hours. As per the Variety report, their song ‘Idol’ was seen for 45.9 million times on the first day of its release on YouTube.



BTS originally stands for Beyond The Scene. All seven members have a unique stage name, which differs from their birth name. The K-Pop sensation has fandom all across the world, including India. BTS army or stan is extremely devotional to the band and the number of views they get on every video is a god proof for that.

The members of the group—RM, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, Jungkook and J-Hope—collaborated with American singer Halsey for their new song. Halsey's earlier collaboration with Chainsmokers led to the hit song ‘Closer,’ which went on to become the first song to spend 26 weeks in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

