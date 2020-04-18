BTS' Boy With Luv Featuring Halsey Becomes Fastest Korean Boy Group Music Video to Cross 750mn Views

K-Pop band BTS already enjoys an unprecedented fan following, and it seems they continue to create new records with their songs. BTS' new song Boy With Luv featuring Halsey has become the fastest Korean boy group music video to cross 750 million views on YouTube.

Boy With Luv was uploaded on YouTube on April 12 last year as the title track to their mini-album Map of the Soul: Persona. It took only a year and three days to reach 750 million views on YouTube.

This beats their previous record held by BTS' DNA which took one year, eight months and 21 days to garner 750 million views on YouTube. DNA was uploaded on September 18, 2017.

The music video for Boy With Luv is so successful because of the enigmatic choreography by BTS. Even after a year of its release, the music video holds a special place in the hearts of all BTS fans.

Reportedly, DNA dethroned South Korean pop star Psy's Gangnam Style and become the most commented-on music video in YouTube history. DNA has garnered over 5.07 million comments, surpassing the 5.04 million comments on the global hit Gangnam Style.

It has been over three years since DNA was dropped on YouTube and fans are still commenting on the video. Besides becoming the most commented-on music video in YouTube history, DNA will soon cross 1 billion views on YouTube as it has already garnered over 952.7 million views, reported Live Mirror.

