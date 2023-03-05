BTS Breaks Own Guinness World Record for Most Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Won by a Music Group

South Korean boyband BTS, despite being on a hiatus, continues to break records. The K-pop group made history once again at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. On March 4, BTS won the award for Favorite Music Group at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which took place in Los Angeles.

The prize marks BTS’s fourth consecutive year winning Favorite Music Group, and their seventh overall trophy from the Kids’ Choice Awards, extending their own Guinness World Record for “the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group." They were nominated alongside 5 Seconds of Summer, Black Eyed Peas, BLACKPINK, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, Panic! At the Disco and Paramore in the Favorite Music Group category.

At this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles emerged the night’s biggest music winners. Swift was named favorite female artist and her Midnights (3am Edition) won for favorite album, while Styles was the favorite male artist and favorite global music star, while “As It Was” won favorite song.

Swift also took a prize home to her cat Olivia Benson, who was named favorite celebrity pet.

Dove Cameron was named the favorite breakout artist, Bella Poarch was favorite social music star, and Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa‘s “Sweetest Pie” won the favorite musical collaboration award.

BTS has been on a hiatus as a group since June 2022, and the members have been focusing on their individual projects. They reunited once for a concert in Busan in October. The eldest member, Kim Seokjin, is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. Another member J-hope is expected to join the military soon.

BTS’ anthology album Proof was released on June 10, 2022. Ever since, members have been releasing their solo pieces of music. J-hope released his album, Jack in the Box, while team leader RM dropped Indigo. BTS ARMYs are waiting for Jimin’s album next.

Read all the Latest Movies News here