BTS: Cardi B Says Her Daughter Kulture is a Huge Fan of the Band, 'Excited' to See Them at AMAs 2021

It is no secret that the South Korean band BTS has a massive fan following all over the world that they have achieved over time with their meaningful songs, unique music videos and the stand they take on important social issues. The septet consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga will be performing at the American Music Awards 2021 that will be held on Sunday, November 2021. The show will be hosted by rapper Cardi B who recently revealed that her daughter Kulture is a huge fan of the boy band.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the singer said that she is excited about hosting the gig and is also looking forward to seeing BTS. She also revealed that Kulture, being a huge fan, will be excited to see them as well.

Talking about her 3-year-old daughter, she said, “That girl listens to BTS because, you know, they’re, like, more, like, friendly and they make her dance and all that stuff. So I know she gonna be excited to see them."

Cardi B also mentioned that she will have seven outfit changes for the event. Apart from BTS, other notable artists to perform at the AMAs 2021 are Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Lopez, and Coldplay. Recently, Coldplay and BTS released their song My Universe and they are supposed to perform that as well.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion who was also supposed to perform will not be performing at the American Music Awards this time.

The Award ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

BTS, on the other hand, was recently clicked at Harry Styles’ LA concert. Kim Taehyung aka V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope aka Hobi were all spotted having a blast at the concert. Vibing to Harry’s songs, Sweet Thang, Falling and more, BTS surely gave the ARMY a huge surprise.

