BTS Causes Twitter Meltdown After K-pop Sensation's Historic Performance at Wembley Stadium

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
BTS Causes Twitter Meltdown After K-pop Sensation's Historic Performance at Wembley Stadium
The seven-member band, which has been touring the world as part of the LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF tour, played a set of 24 songs to tens of thousands of fans at Wembley Stadium.
Image courtesy: Instagram/dearmybts7
On Saturday, BTS added another feather to their cap as the band performed their maiden concert at England's Wembley Stadium, becoming the first South Korean group to headline the iconic venue. The band apparently sold out the stadium in just 90 minutes.
The seven-member band, which has been touring the world as part of the LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF tour, played a set of 24 songs to tens of thousands of fans, reports BBC.
As expected, they absolutely brought down the house. The group opened their set with a straight up hip-hop song Dionysus. Known for their dancing, singing and rapping, the K-pop sensation— comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook-- and their backing dancers set the stage on fire.
During the encore, Jin led the crowd in a version of the Queen frontman's Ay Oh! chant.
"You guys always had the greatest artists, historically, in the music industry - The Beatles, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Adele. We don't even have to make a list. So the UK was like the big, big wall to me. But tonight we, and you guys, just broke the wall," added his band-mate Kim Nam-joon, who's known to fans as RM.
The group also performed their popular hits like Best of Me, Idol, Not Today, Euphoria and Epiphany.
Members of the BTS ARMY-- both in stadium and watching from home-- were quick to applaud the band's historic performance on social media and share photos and video from the memorable night.
Check out the reactions here:
All beautiful talented 7 mens and beautiful talented army..you all rocked WEMBLEY... And yes the spcl guests like us who watched it live from all over the world...we all lived together these 2 days.. thank you all for your efforts and enthusiasm we love you pic.twitter.com/XWB3Me9ANq— INDIABTS (@7Omnamahshivay) June 3, 2019
My first video I'd like to share from the @BTS_twt concert at Wembley is the magnificent Hoseok. He is incredible. J Hope J Hope J Hope. The crowd went wild!! Loved it so much. Awesome. #BTSxWembley #BTSatWembley pic.twitter.com/Npkr6cX4Xt— Rashid Uzzaman Watched BTS at Wembley 01.06.19 (@rashiduzzaman82) June 2, 2019
From yesterday my twitter tl is full of emotional post about TaeTae's debut videos or wembley D2 emotional moments..— Singularitae (@BangTaehyungi) June 3, 2019
I can't take this anymore.. please..
Already I am homesick and holding myself somehow..
I couldn't gather courage to see JK's live even..
@BTS_twt
[KPOP HERALD]— Kim Taehyung (@12301995_TaeTae) June 3, 2019
More than 140,000 viewers from around the world tuned in to watch BTS’s historic Wembley Stadium concert on V Live in the early hours, helping the group leave yet another mark in Korea's music history. pic.twitter.com/Od6YvD3D24
You are always and forever will be our sunshine and hope. Glad you had a great, successful weekend of performances in London and at Wembley. Rest and live happy Hoseok! ☀️— Vivian Ngo (@v1vianngo) June 3, 2019
I'm so enjoying today and yesterday me see live but really me feel I'm with you in stage I'm Wembley thanks for you guys— Kim Rahma (Mrlindo) (@Rahmaes86740875) June 3, 2019
I witnessed today at Wembley a life changing experience- a saw you for first time live on your full force. Man, you are freacking stunning and a whole stage king. It was even deadlier in reality then how the whole Army fam always complain about going out from concert hoseoked♀️♀️— Namuwu (@atomweibchen) June 3, 2019
bts have really taken over the world... i already knew but watching them live at wembley stadium tonight really reiterated that!! they deserve all the success after all the blood, sweat and tears god i’m so inspired pic.twitter.com/mIwevIrVD8— angel (@revelights) June 3, 2019
Me after watching the live of Wembley singing to BTS #BTSatWembley_D2 #YoungForever #ForeverYoungWithBTS pic.twitter.com/lSlDufDtrH— 웬디 // luv u jin (@wenykookie) June 3, 2019
Thank you for two amazing days, you’ve made me so happy and I can’t believe I’ve seen you live at Wembley Stadium. I’m so proud to have been a part of all this, I will never forget it! pic.twitter.com/4ksgZvCGjH— Stine ✨ (@StineakaStine) June 3, 2019
It’s finally sinking in that I saw @BTS_twt, & I’m not gonna lie... I’m an emotional wreck right now. Lack of sleep this past week, over 15k steps today... seeing #BTS live at #Wembley = LOTS of tears. But they’re tears of joy. Nothing will ever beat this moment #IPurpleYou— Kelly Dyche (@KellyDyche) June 3, 2019
bts make me the happiest. they truly lift my mood whenever i need it and there’s no moments that i’ve felt greater contentment, happiness and love than when i’ve been at a bts concert. especially tonight at wembley during young forever. this is what i live for— ~ ๓ ~ (@taeberrytwt) June 2, 2019
