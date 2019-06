BTS Causes Twitter Meltdown After K-pop Sensation's Historic Performance at Wembley Stadium

All beautiful talented 7 mens and beautiful talented army..you all rocked WEMBLEY... And yes the spcl guests like us who watched it live from all over the world...we all lived together these 2 days.. thank you all for your efforts and enthusiasm we love you pic.twitter.com/XWB3Me9ANq — INDIABTS (@7Omnamahshivay) June 3, 2019

My first video I'd like to share from the @BTS_twt concert at Wembley is the magnificent Hoseok. He is incredible. J Hope J Hope J Hope. The crowd went wild!! Loved it so much. Awesome. #BTSxWembley #BTSatWembley pic.twitter.com/Npkr6cX4Xt — Rashid Uzzaman Watched BTS at Wembley 01.06.19 (@rashiduzzaman82) June 2, 2019

From yesterday my twitter tl is full of emotional post about TaeTae's debut videos or wembley D2 emotional moments..

I can't take this anymore.. please..

Already I am homesick and holding myself somehow..

I couldn't gather courage to see JK's live even..

@BTS_twt — Singularitae (@BangTaehyungi) June 3, 2019

[KPOP HERALD]



More than 140,000 viewers from around the world tuned in to watch BTS’s historic Wembley Stadium concert on V Live in the early hours, helping the group leave yet another mark in Korea's music history. pic.twitter.com/Od6YvD3D24 — Kim Taehyung (@12301995_TaeTae) June 3, 2019

You are always and forever will be our sunshine and hope. Glad you had a great, successful weekend of performances in London and at Wembley. Rest and live happy Hoseok! ☀️ — Vivian Ngo (@v1vianngo) June 3, 2019

I'm so enjoying today and yesterday me see live but really me feel I'm with you in stage I'm Wembley thanks for you guys — Kim Rahma (Mrlindo) (@Rahmaes86740875) June 3, 2019

I witnessed today at Wembley a life changing experience- a saw you for first time live on your full force. Man, you are freacking stunning and a whole stage king. It was even deadlier in reality then how the whole Army fam always complain about going out from concert hoseoked‍♀️‍♀️ — Namuwu (@atomweibchen) June 3, 2019

bts have really taken over the world... i already knew but watching them live at wembley stadium tonight really reiterated that!! they deserve all the success after all the blood, sweat and tears god i’m so inspired pic.twitter.com/mIwevIrVD8 — angel (@revelights) June 3, 2019

Me after watching the live of Wembley singing to BTS #BTSatWembley_D2 #YoungForever #ForeverYoungWithBTS pic.twitter.com/lSlDufDtrH — 웬디 // luv u jin (@wenykookie) June 3, 2019

Thank you for two amazing days, you’ve made me so happy and I can’t believe I’ve seen you live at Wembley Stadium. I’m so proud to have been a part of all this, I will never forget it! pic.twitter.com/4ksgZvCGjH — Stine ✨ (@StineakaStine) June 3, 2019

It’s finally sinking in that I saw @BTS_twt, & I’m not gonna lie... I’m an emotional wreck right now. Lack of sleep this past week, over 15k steps today... seeing #BTS live at #Wembley = LOTS of tears. But they’re tears of joy. Nothing will ever beat this moment #IPurpleYou — Kelly Dyche (@KellyDyche) June 3, 2019

bts make me the happiest. they truly lift my mood whenever i need it and there’s no moments that i’ve felt greater contentment, happiness and love than when i’ve been at a bts concert. especially tonight at wembley during young forever. this is what i live for — ~ ๓ ~ (@taeberrytwt) June 2, 2019

In just a few years, BTS has become one of the world's most famous boy bands by selling out stadiums, releasing countless chart-toppers, and having an army of loyal fans.On Saturday, BTS added another feather to their cap as the band performed their maiden concert at England's Wembley Stadium, becoming the first South Korean group to headline the iconic venue. The band apparently sold out the stadium in just 90 minutes.The seven-member band, which has been touring the world as part of the LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF tour, played a set of 24 songs to tens of thousands of fans, reports BBC.As expected, they absolutely brought down the house. The group opened their set with a straight up hip-hop song Dionysus. Known for their dancing, singing and rapping, the K-pop sensation— comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook-- and their backing dancers set the stage on fire.During the encore, Jin led the crowd in a version of the Queen frontman's Ay Oh! chant."You guys always had the greatest artists, historically, in the music industry - The Beatles, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Adele. We don't even have to make a list. So the UK was like the big, big wall to me. But tonight we, and you guys, just broke the wall," added his band-mate Kim Nam-joon, who's known to fans as RM.The group also performed their popular hits like Best of Me, Idol, Not Today, Euphoria and Epiphany.Members of the BTS ARMY-- both in stadium and watching from home-- were quick to applaud the band's historic performance on social media and share photos and video from the memorable night.Check out the reactions here:Follow @News18Movies for more