Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

BTS Causes Twitter Meltdown After K-pop Sensation's Historic Performance at Wembley Stadium

The seven-member band, which has been touring the world as part of the LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF tour, played a set of 24 songs to tens of thousands of fans at Wembley Stadium.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BTS Causes Twitter Meltdown After K-pop Sensation's Historic Performance at Wembley Stadium
Image courtesy: Instagram/dearmybts7
Loading...
In just a few years, BTS has become one of the world's most famous boy bands by selling out stadiums, releasing countless chart-toppers, and having an army of loyal fans.

On Saturday, BTS added another feather to their cap as the band performed their maiden concert at England's Wembley Stadium, becoming the first South Korean group to headline the iconic venue. The band apparently sold out the stadium in just 90 minutes.

The seven-member band, which has been touring the world as part of the LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF tour, played a set of 24 songs to tens of thousands of fans, reports BBC.

As expected, they absolutely brought down the house. The group opened their set with a straight up hip-hop song Dionysus. Known for their dancing, singing and rapping, the K-pop sensation— comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook-- and their backing dancers set the stage on fire.

During the encore, Jin led the crowd in a version of the Queen frontman's Ay Oh! chant.

"You guys always had the greatest artists, historically, in the music industry - The Beatles, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Adele. We don't even have to make a list. So the UK was like the big, big wall to me. But tonight we, and you guys, just broke the wall," added his band-mate Kim Nam-joon, who's known to fans as RM.

The group also performed their popular hits like Best of Me, Idol, Not Today, Euphoria and Epiphany.

Members of the BTS ARMY-- both in stadium and watching from home-- were quick to applaud the band's historic performance on social media and share photos and video from the memorable night.

Check out the reactions here:







































Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram