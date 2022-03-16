BTS Celebrates One Billion Spotify Streams of Dynamite by Eating Korean Dish Off the Plaque; Watch

BTS’ first English language song Dynamite was released in August 2020. As a South Korean band with an indomitable global fanbase, the song soon became a blockbuster track topping global charts including Billboard Hot 100. Since its release, over a year ago, the song has now achieved a new milestone. The band has received a plaque to commemorate the one billion streams it accumulated on the Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify. To celebrate the achievement, the septet came up with a fun video that was shared on YouTube Shorts.

The YouTube Shorts shows the seven members of the Grammy-nominated band: Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and V cooking a delicious Korean recipe on the large bowl-like plaque received from Spotify. The 25-second long video captioned, “A little taste of BTS Dynamite on the 1B Spotify Plaque,” shows the seven members coming up to the plaque and adding one ingredient each to cook up a delish bowl of Bibimbap, which is a flavourful raw vegetable mix with rice. Suga finishes off making the dish with what looks like a garnishing of sesame seeds and some chilli oil. Sharing the final look of the dish the viewers get to see a creative garnishing of the omelette in the shape of the BTS logo.

The BTS members take a bite of the bibimbap from the Spotify Plaque and relish their success and the flavours of the food. BTS leader is seen going in for a second helping of the dish.

It should be noted that Dynamite was the song that won BTS their first Grammy Award nomination in 2021 for the Best Duo/Group in the Pop music category. This year, the band has been nominated in the same category for the Grammy’s for their second English-language single Butter. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on April 4 and fans across the world are hoping to see their favourite band register the historic win.

