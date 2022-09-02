BTS Changes 'Yet to Come' Concert's Venue Amid Security Concerns; HYBE Issues Statement

It was back in June when K-pop icons BTS, confirmed that they will perform a free concert in support of the nation’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030 in Busan Metropolitan City. Later, the venue and the date for the concert were announced- which was supposed to take place at Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, Busan on October 15. However, the agency has now changed the venue amid safety concerns.

The concert now will now be held at Asiad Main Stadium on the same date, as per the official statement released by HYBE. “As a first step to aid BTS’s support of the bid for Busan in 2030, we planned a massive, festival-like global concert for audiences across the world. We made the global concert free for all so that not only fans of BTS but everyone around the world could enjoy the festival-like experience together. Our goal was to contribute to Busan’s bid for the World Expo by promoting the culture of both the global city of Busan and Korea as a whole through a large-scale concert with next-level production,” read the statement.

[공지] 2030 부산세계박람회 유치 기원 콘서트 BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN 공연 장소 변경 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/9WzJIFPVSA — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 2, 2022

“After careful review of many places in Busan and how suitable they were for that plan, we originally elected to hold the concert in Ilgwang. Based on cooperation with organisations including Busan City, police, the fire department, and the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail), we carefully moved ahead with organizing the event so that the audience would be able to have the most convenient experience possible,” they added.

The agency also stated although the venue has been changed, the main focus of the performance remains the same, which is to raise the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo. They also mentioned that Live Play, which gives the audience a chance to watch the performance in real-time, will also be organised at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal’s outdoor parking lot.

The agency concluded the post by thanking fans for their support and said that further details of the new venue and seating for the concert will be announced soon.

