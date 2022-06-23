BTS: Charlie Puth Shares Teaser of 'Left And Right' With Jungkook, MV to Release Tomorrow

Almost a week after announcing his collaboration with BTS’ Jeon Jungkook, singer Charlie Puth has now shared a snippet from their upcoming music video Left and Right. The snippet shows The Golden Maknae of BTS and the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer in colourful get-ups and having a fun time with each other. Sharing the clip, Charlie also revealed that the music video will finally drop tomorrow.

He wrote, “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) out this Friday 12am ET/ 1pm KST. The official music video drops the same day.”

Needless to say, ARMYs are pretty excited as the buzz of this collaboration was there for a long time. Fans are in disbelief that the ‘dream collaboration’ will release in just a day. Jungkook’s look in pink was also something that intrigued the fans.

Jungkook looks so cute in pink 💗 pic.twitter.com/NSnVDjN2la — MY BTS PICS⁷ ♡ (@GirlWithLuv_24) June 23, 2022

The two singers previously collaborated for a special performance of Puth’s hit song ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in Korea back in 2018.

Meanwhile, this comes days after BTS announced that they will be taking a hiatus as a group and will be focusing on solo projects. Besides Jungkook, his fellow BTS members Taehyung, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Suga, too, are working on their solo projects. V aka Kim Taehyung will be reuniting with his fellow friends from the South Korean industry aka the Wooga Squad for a spin-off on In the Soop.

On the other hand, J-Hope will be the first South Korean artist to perform as the headliner of the music festival Lollapalooza. His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major US music festival.” Lollapalooza takes place annually at the historic Grant Park between the Chicago skyline and the shores of Lake Michigan. The major music festival will start on July 28 till July 31.

Before announcing their hiatus, BTS released their anthology album Proof to celebrate their 9th anniversary.

