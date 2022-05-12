BTS: Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon's Similar Golfing Posts Convince ARMYs They Are With Taehyung

BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V’s love for golf is known to all. Recently, his friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik went out golfing and shared similar kinds of posts. Although they did not post a photo together, BTS ARMYs were convinced that the two actors along with V were together and had a nice time. Moreover, fans were also sure that they heard Taaehyung’s voice in one of the videos shared by Woo-shik.

One fan commented, “TAEHYUNG HELP HIM✨✨," while another wrote, “like taehyung’s voice lol." Another fan wrote on Seo-joon’s comment section, “All golfing taehyung wooshik seojoon."

Take a look at the posts:

Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and V are a part of a group called Wooga Squad. The group also consists of Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. Seo-joon met Taehyung and Hyung-sik on the sets of the popular K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth back in 2016. Soon after, Park Seo-joon’s longtime friend, rapper-artist Peakboy joined the group. Choi Woo-shik crossed paths with Park Seo-joon first when they starred in 2012’s sitcom Shut Up Family.

On the work front, Seo-joon will be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels. He also has a Korean movie titled Dream with K-pop idol and actress IU. Choi Woo-shik, on the other hand, was last seen in the K-drama Our Beloved Summer.

Meanwhile, V along with his BTS members are currently busy with the upcoming release of their comeback album Proof. The album, an anthology, features some of the two-time Grammy-nominated group’s biggest hits as a group, solos and subunits. The three-part tracklist announcement also revealed that BTS will be dropping demo versions of their songs along with three new tracks — Yet to Come, Run BTS and For Youth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.