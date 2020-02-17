BTS Collaborate with Sia for New Single in Their New Album 'Map Of The Soul: 7'

Popular K-Pop band BTS is joining forces with Chandelier hitmaker Sia for a single in their fourth full-length album, Map of the Soul: 7. Five days before the record drops, BigHit Entertainment Twitter unveiled the track list which comprises a total of 20 numbers. The band has already released three songs from the album, namely Interlude: Shadow, Black Swan and Outro:Ego.

The Bangtan boys' collaboration with Sia will not be available on the record's physical copies as the edition is set to feature as a special digital-only release.

The Bloom singer Troye Sivan has co-penned the record's Louder Than Bombs song which unfolds the second half of the exciting collaboration news.

Additionally, the South Korean septet has kept their fans engaged as they have shared intriguing feeds ahead of their album release. The K-pop group unveiled image series of concept art suggesting at their project's main subjects in two distinct versions. The photos featured all the seven South Korean singers in their never-seen before guises.

The band is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, almost two years after their first appearance. Fans can expect plenty of exciting tracks to unpack along with sensational collaborations in the forthcoming album by BTS.

Map of the Soul: 7 will chart as a tribute to the group's seven-year music journey since their debut. The highly-anticipated album officially drops on February 21.