BTS Collaborates with McDonald's for Special Meal, ARMY Demands V's Favourite Oreo McFlurry

They may not be able to meet their army of fans worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, but BTS is making sure that they at least take a tour worldwide through their happy meal. The South Korean boy band has collaborated with the American fast food giant McDonald’s to launch a special meal for their fans around 50 countries.

McDonald’s said that they will be coming up with a one-of-a-kind menu “tour” that will officially kick off on May 26. The BTS meal will include the septet’s favourite food items. The menu includes 10-piece chicken nuggets, medium fries, medium Coke and for the first time ever in the US, it would include the sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea menu. In India, the BTS special meal will be available in Delhi from June 1, and in Mumbai from June 4.

After reading the menu revealed by McDonald’s, many fans of the K-pop band have demanded that they must include Oreo McFlurry. This food item has a special connection with BTS member V. BTS had travelled to New Zealand in 2019 as part of their reality travelling show called Bon Voyage. While they were there, V, real name Kim Taehyung, had placed an order of McFlurry Oreo and five beef burgers.

Meanwhile, some fans speculated that BTS has been promoting McDonald’s much before. Even though Oreo McFlurry is not mentioned in the BTS special meal, fans have revived their memory from 2019.

Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s USA saidthat BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music and they are excited to bring customers and fans even closer to their favourite band through delicious food.

