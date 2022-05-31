BTS Concept Photo: Bangtan Boys Look Heavenly in 'Door' Version, ARMYs Try to Decode These Hints

BIGHIT Music dropped the third set of BTS’ concept photographs for their upcoming anthology album Proof. The Door version shows RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook in an ethereal look which is completely different from their previous two photoshoots. In the group photo and the individual photos, the septet can be seen wearing pastel colour outfits and have veils surrounding them. They are standing against a white background, adding a dreamy vibe to their entire shoot.

The Door concept signifies BTS carving their own path and opening new doors.

The contrast between the two sets of photos has left ARMYs impressed as their hailed their duality. However, some eagle-eyed fans have spotted what seems to be hints for their upcoming plans. For instance, in one photo, Min Yoongi aka Suga is seen holding a compass. While some fans inferred that the compass will lead them to their doors, others took it as a hint of BTS’ world tour.

I hope it’s an indication of a world tour and they’re about to come see us all over the world — RebeccaPROOF 06.10.2022 (@SGS_California) May 30, 2022

The seven members are dressed in different shades. While RM and V are dressed in blue, Jin and Jungkook can be seen in white. Yoongi, Jimin and Hobi wore shades of pink and lavender. This colour scheme also convinced ARMYs that this is a hint for their subunit.

BTS is releasing their new album this June. The album, an anthology, features a mix of their biggest hit songs, a few unheard demo songs and a few handpicked solo songs by each member. ‘Proof’ will also feature three new songs — Yet to Come,” “Run BTS,” and “For Youth”.

It was also recently revealed that record producer Benny Blanco has been roped in to remix three tracks. The songs are Life Goes On, Fake Love, and Blood Sweat And Tears, and they were picked by the ARMYs via a poll.

While fans are looking forward to the new album, they are also excited about BTS’ visit to the White House. BTS will be in Washington DC on Tuesday, May 31, to sit down to interact with Biden about the anti-Asian crimes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.