BTS Continues to Set New Records with Dynamite Ahead of Their Album Release

It seems K-pop sensation BTS are set on to create new records ahead of their latest album release this week. The boy band has created another record by gathering over 600 million views on YouTube for their Billboard Hot 100 song Dynamite.

The song was their first complete English track which was loved globally by their fans known as Army. The BTS Army has been relentlessly streaming the music video on YouTube and has helped the South Korean artists to reach this milestone.

With this, they have beaten their fellow K-pop group BLACKPINK to reach the 600 million views milestone. Dynamite is also Number 17 on Billboard's Hot 100 for the week of November 21, which makes its 12th week in the Top 20.

BTS has now set a new record for being the longest-running song on the Hot 100 by an all-South Korean group, which they broke last week. The Hot 100 is a coveted chart that ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, and Dynamite became the first song by any South Korean artist to rule for three non-consecutive weeks in No. 1 position.

The seven-member group is all set to treat its fans with their latest album BE, which will be out on November 20, 2020. The group also released its first teaser on Tuesday, called Life Goes On. The teaser has garnered over 11 million views within fifteen hours of its release.

This will be the first time that a music video will be directed by band member Jeon Jungkook. Fans are excited to see how the "golden maknae" of the group will make his directorial debut. The teaser of the music video shows the band members sitting in a cozy settings wearing their pyjamas. Some fans also pointed out if the video was filmed in their dormitory, giving off those quarantine vibes.

The fans are eagerly waiting and are already planning their streaming strategies to set a new record for the upcoming album.