BTS Creates Another Record by Claiming Top Two Spots on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

BTS has made its member Jimin’s birthday extra special after the K-pop sensation created another record on Monday. BTS has claimed the top two spots at the Billboard Hot 100 charts after Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS' Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) climbed to number one on Monday.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart considers all-genre US streaming, radio airplay and sales data. According to Billboard, Savage Love drew 16 million US streams and sold 76,000 downloads in the week ending October 8 as per the Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also tallied 70.6 million radio airplay audience impressions in last week.

Savage Love is the first song by Jawsh 685 to make it to the top spot and the second Hot 100 number one song for singer Jason Derulo and BTS.

The South Korean band has become the second band after Black Eyed Peas to stand at number one and two on the Hot 100 simultaneously. The Black Eyed Peas had created the record in 2009 when their songs Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling claimed the spot for four weeks.

.@BTS_twt is the first group to stand at Nos. 1 and 2 on the #Hot100 simultaneously since @bep did so for four weeks in June-July 2009 with "Boom Boom Pow" and "I Gotta Feeling." — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 12, 2020

On August 31, 2020 the Billboard Music Award winners made history by becoming the first South Korean Band to claim the number one spot at the prestigious charts for their first English song Dynamite. It was also BTS member Jungkook’s birthday on September 1 which made the news more special for the band and the undaunting Army.

The song had come out on August 21, 2020 and was an instant hit after the ARMY streamed the song simultaneously with the mission to take it to the unprecedented area.

BTS as well gave their all for the promotion of their first English song. Along with the main version and music video of the song, BTS had also released an official B-side video of the song and several other remixes including an EDM remix, acoustic remix and instrumental version.