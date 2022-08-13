BTS Creates History Again As K-Pop Group Becomes Most Viewed Artist On YouTube Ever; ARMYs Celebrate

BTS members are everyone’s favourite across the world and there is no doubt about it. The K-pop group enjoys a massive fan following around the world and never fails to impress all with their music. BTS members have also broken several records with their superhit tracks like Dynamite and Butter among others. However, do you know that BTS has now become the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube?

Yes, you read it right. As of August 12, BTS has 26.7 billion views across all its official YouTube channels. This makes them the most viewed artist in the history of the platform. With this, BTS has also surpassed Justin Bieber who has 26.6 billion views on YouTube. BTS and Justin Bieber are followed by Ed Sheeran at 26.1 billion.

Our boys did it bts has officially become THE most streamed artist on YouTube with over 26.7 BILLION views! CONGRATULATIONS BTS I'm beyond words so proud of bts, they truly deserve this achievement more than anyone

— Jeffree_star_fanxo (I'm not Jeffree) (@FanxoStar) August 13, 2022

Well I was called. You know what it is and what it does. CONGRATULATIONS BTS and ARMY https://t.co/W5TRFOeuqz

— Sawri Madkaikar (@sawri03) August 13, 2022

Congratulations, @BTS_twt for surpassing 26.7 BILLION views across official videos on YouTube!!

This makes #BTS #방탄소년단 the most viewed artist of all time in YouTube history

Congratulations BTS

— mac ⁷ (@bangtan_MAC) August 13, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS BTS
WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU
LEGENDS PAVED THE WAY
BTS PAVED THE WAY
#BTS_MostViewedActOnYoutube #BTS

— ⟭⟬♡army♡⟬⟭ (@Haleema73575176) August 13, 2022

Congratulations @BTS_twt
Your hardwork, passion and dedication is now shining through! #BTS_MostViewedActOnYoutube #BTS #BTSPavedTheWay #BTSARMY

— Boradreamz⁷ (@Octamiss_7) August 13, 2022

Omg omg omg, I'm so proud of you guys! We made this together #BTS_MostViewedActOnYoutube #BTS

CONGRATULATIONS BTS

— ile⁷ ~ PROOF ERA (@kookies_milkie) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier this year, BTS left everyone upset after they announced that the group is going on a hiatus as a band. Korean lawmakers speculate that the decision might have been taken to accommodate the group's impending military enlistment. Previously, Jin was exempted from military service until age 30 due to the popularity of BTS. However, Jin who is 29 at the moment will turn 30 in December this year, and the details regarding his military service have not been disclosed so far.