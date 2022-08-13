BTS Creates History Again As K-Pop Group Becomes Most Viewed Artist On YouTube Ever; ARMYs Celebrate

BTS members are everyone’s favourite across the world and there is no doubt about it. The K-pop group enjoys a massive fan following around the world and never fails to impress all with their music. BTS members have also broken several records with their superhit tracks like Dynamite and Butter among others. However, do you know that BTS has now become the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube?
Yes, you read it right. As of August 12, BTS has 26.7 billion views across all its official YouTube channels. This makes them the most viewed artist in the history of the platform. With this, BTS has also surpassed Justin Bieber who has 26.6 billion views on YouTube. BTS and Justin Bieber are followed by Ed Sheeran at 26.1 billion.