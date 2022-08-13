CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndependenceDay#SalmanRushdie#RajuSrivastava
Home » News » Movies » BTS Creates History Again As K-Pop Group Becomes Most Viewed Artist On YouTube Ever; ARMYs Celebrate
1-MIN READ

BTS Creates History Again As K-Pop Group Becomes Most Viewed Artist On YouTube Ever; ARMYs Celebrate

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 13, 2022, 11:53 IST

New Delhi, India

members have also broken several records with their superhit tracks like Dynamite and Butter among others.

members have also broken several records with their superhit tracks like Dynamite and Butter among others.

BTS members have also surpassed Justin Bieber to become the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube.

BTS members are everyone’s favourite across the world and there is no doubt about it. The K-pop group enjoys a massive fan following around the world and never fails to impress all with their music. BTS members have also broken several records with their superhit tracks like Dynamite and Butter among others. However, do you know that BTS has now become the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube?

Yes, you read it right. As of August 12, BTS has 26.7 billion views across all its official YouTube channels. This makes them the most viewed artist in the history of the platform. With this, BTS has also surpassed Justin Bieber who has 26.6 billion views on YouTube. BTS and Justin Bieber are followed by Ed Sheeran at 26.1 billion.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 13, 2022, 11:27 IST
last updated:August 13, 2022, 11:53 IST