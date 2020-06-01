BTS Creates History as 'DNA' Becomes First K-Pop Boy Band Music Video to Cross 1 Billion Views

Popular K-pop band BTS continues to make new records with their music video DNA. They've made YouTube history by hitting the 1 billion mark, making it the first Korean boy group music video ever to achieve the feat.

The only other Korean music videos to have reached the milestone on YouTube to date are PSY's 'Gangnam Style', PSY's 'Gentleman', and BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.

BTS originally released 'DNA', from the album 'Love Yourself: Answers', on September 18, 2017. It took the video just over two years, eight months, and 13 days to surpass 1 billion views, reported Soompi.

DNA is one of the most known songs from the band worldwide and has also won them many awards. It landed at number 49 on Billboard's 100 Best Songs of 2017. Billboard also ranked it number 49 on their list of the "100 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time". It was also awarded one of the best Korean songs of the year 2017 by Idolator.

The EDM track's video features all 7 of its members - V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook - dancing against colourful backgrounds.

In April, BTS' song Boy With Luv featuring Halsey became the fastest Korean boy group music video to cross 750 million views on YouTube. This beat their previous record held by 'DNA', which took one year, eight months and 21 days to garner 750 million views on YouTube.

Watch the video of DNA here:

