BTS Creates History After 3 Wins at Billboard Music Awards 2022; ARMYs Celebrate

BTS boys - Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga are everyone’s favourite for a reason. It is common for the K-pop sensation to break records and rule hearts. On Monday, BTS made history at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

BTS won three out of the six awards for which they were nominated at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The septet won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their superhit song Butter. This is for the second year in a row that BTS won these three awards.

The K-pop septet has now overtaken Destiny’s Child to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards in history. BTS has won a trophy at every single Billboard Music Award since the year 2017. As reported by Soompi, BTS boys currently hold 12 Billboard Music Award wins against Destiny’s Child’s 11 awards. It should also be noted that Destiny’s Child’s record for holding most BBMAs was unbeatable for 17 years.

Soon after the news was shared, ARMY members from across the world took to Twitter to congratulate their favourite K-pop group. Fans used terms like, ‘BTS History Makers’ and ‘BTS Legends’ to congratulate the septet.

Meanwhile, BTS members missed BBMA this year and did not perform at the mega show. The boys, who were in Las Vegas in April for their four-day Permission to Dance on Stage concert, could not return to the city for the BBMA. Reportedly, it is because the globally loved singers are currently working on their upcoming anthology album titled ‘Proof’, which is set to release on June 10.

