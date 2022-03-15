BTS Creates Record by Winning 10 Accolades at 36th Japan Gold Disc Awards

South Korean band BTS is not only winning accolades in the US and their home country but also in neighbouring Japan as well. The septet has won a record-setting 10 awards at the Japan Gold Disc Awards. According to Soompi, the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) announced the winners of the 36th Japan Gold Disc Awards on March 14. The group took home 10 awards, becoming the first foreign artist in history to ever win 10 awards in a single year.

BTS not only won the Artist of the Year (Asia) for the fourth year in a row but also won Album of the Year (Asia) for their Japanese compilation album BTS, THE BEST. The septet won the award for Music Video of the Year (Asia) for Map of the Soul ON:E. The band also scored a smash hit with their 2021 single Butter, which won awards for both Song of the Year by Download (Asia) and Song of the Year by Streaming (Asia).

BTS and Coldplay’scollaboration My Universe, won Song of the Year by Download (Western). The band’s 2021 singles Permission to Dance and Butter each won one of this year’s Best 5 Songs by Streaming Awards (which includes both Japanese and Western songs). Butter also won one of the Best Five Songs by Download awards.

It should be noted that BTS’ Butter is also nominated for this year’s Grammy Award in the Best Pop Group/Duo category.

Besides BTS, other K-pop bands also registered notable victories at the 36th Japan Gold Disc Awards on Monday.

The other Best two Albums (Asia) awards went to SEVENTEEN’s Attacca, TXT’s Chaotic Wonderland. In the new artists category, ENHYPEN won the award for New Artist of the Year (Asia), while the award for Best three New Artists (Asia) awards went to ITZY, ENHYPEN, and TREASURE. The three K-pop bands had made their official Japanese debut in 2021.

