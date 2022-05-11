BTS: 'Daddy' Taehyung Drops A New Romantic Track, Breaks Hearts By Revealing He's Deleting It For Good

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung has revealed he’s throwing away yet another song he created. However, not before he gives ARMYs a chance to listen to it. In recent times, TaeTae has revealed he has recorded and deleted a number of songs. These compositions, which appear to be demo versions, are often rumoured to be a part of his mixtape — dubbed KTH1.

In the wee hours of Wednesday (KST), the Christmas Tree singer logged into Weverse to reply to a couple of fans. A fan called V ‘Daddy Taehyung’ and asked him what he was up to. “Daddy Taehyung.. are you sleeping?" the ARMY asked. It was then that Taehyung opened up about the song. “I have one more song to delete/throw away.. do you want to listen it?" he replied, as translated by Taehyung’s fan account, The Tae Print on Twitter.

Soon, he took to Twitter and shared a couple of videos in which he was seen seated on his workstation, dressed in a smart white tee with rolled-up sleeves and casually sipping on water while the unreleased track played in the background. Taehyung was heard singing the track in English. The romantic track featured the lines like: “And 3 in the morning and I’m still thinking of you, but 4evermore, I love you."

A fan also took the opportunity to assure Taehyung that his songs were really good. “Don’t worry Taehyung all the songs you shared with us were cool and anything Taehyung creates/makes with his own hands is very good.. take your time," the fan said on Weverse. Taehyung replied, “Please take care of it.. (doenst matter) whether you write the lyrics or not.. stir fry or fry it just do whatever you feel is right to complete the song."

V along with his BTS members are currently busy with the upcoming release of their comeback album Proof. The album, an anthology, features some of the two-time Grammy-nominated group’s biggest hits as a group, solos and subunits. The three-part tracklist announcement also revealed that BTS will be dropping demo versions of their songs along with three new tracks — Yet to Come, Run BTS and For Youth.

