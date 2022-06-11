BTS: 'Daddy' Taehyung Posts Thirst Traps in the Middle of the Night, ARMYs Glad He Didn't Delete

BTS dropped their much-awaited anthology album Proof yesterday, which was followed by a series of posts on their individual Instagram accounts. While Jimin broke his Insta siesta and treated us with his photo after a long time, leader Kim Namjoon unveiled his new ‘7’ tattoo. Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung aka V decided to make ARMYs go crazy with his midnight (IST) thirst traps. Taehyung, who is famous for deleting his Instagram Stories soon after deleting it, took to the app to share a couple of his videos.

In one of the videos, he brings the camera closer to his face and gives us a glimpse of him from different angles while purple, blue and green lights fill up the background. In some of the videos, Taehyung is seen vibing to songs. Not just that, he also shared a close-up view of his hand, with his veins visible. His last Instagram post features a hazy, close-up shot of his focused face.

“not Taehyung giving off “I’m drunk and I want to be slutty on my Instagram so that that one person sees it. And then I’ll delete it when they finally see it” vibes,” wrote one fan. ARMYs also pointed out how he posts thirst traps at odd times. “Not taehyung always posting thirst traps in the morning on his Instagram story 😭,” another ARMY wrote.

not Taehyung giving off “I’m drunk and I want to be slutty on my Instagram so that that one person sees it. And then I’ll delete it when they finally see it” vibes — scar . 7k (@Iipcollision) June 10, 2022

Not taehyung always posting thirst traps in the morning on his Instagram story 😭 pic.twitter.com/cE0LbN5Yjp — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) June 10, 2022

Fans also called him ‘Daddy’ Taehyung and jokingly said that while Jungkook flirts with ARMYs, Taehyung seduces them.

Daddy Kim Taehyung pic.twitter.com/xdVfwMNrA2 — ARMY Indonesia Clairine (@ClairineNeva) June 11, 2022

jungkook flirts and taehyung seduces. — 💜Tuba⁷~ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ10.06.22💜 (@bts_bornlegend) June 11, 2022

ARMYs are also glad that the Delete King did not remove his posts as usual.

So Taehyung did lip sync to first class I wasn’t dreaming. And he didn’t delete it yet 😭😂 — youralien⁷ (@youralien6) June 11, 2022

Meanwhile, after dropping the anthology Proof and the lead music video Yet to Come, Kim Taehyung gave a glimpse of what actually went behind the making of the music video.

The South Korean artist shared how he shot some parts of the music video. Dressed in a navy blue suit and white shirt, Taehyungwas is seen holding a red rose as he stood next to a small table. The crew is seen holding light reflectors as he shot for the video. In the following clip shared by him, V is seen adjusting his suit as the strong winds blew. With a significant sand storm behind him, V looked like an abandoned man in a desert.

BTS’ Proof album comes ahead of BTS’ ninth anniversary since their debut in 2013. The boys will be performing the album at the upcoming BTS Festa event where they will interact with fans and look back on their journey.

