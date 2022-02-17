BTS Dancing to Bappi Lahiri's Pag Ghungroo in Fan-Edited Video is the Perfect Tribute to the Disco King; Watch

An edited video featuring one of the most popular Korean bands, BTS, dancing to late legendary singer and producer Bappi Lahiri's popular song Pag Ghunghroo has found a special place in people’s hearts, especially the BTS Army. The video that has resurfaced after being uploaded in 2020 and going viral again shows the entire boy band standing and waiting for the cue to start thumping their feet.

Soon, the music starts, and the members, including V, Suga, and J-hope, start doing what they do best. The video is so well edited that the choreography seems to be designed solely for the song that is voiced by another legend of the Bollywood industry, late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. The song, featured in the 1982 hit Namak Halal, combined with BTS grooving, can easily pass as a perfect tribute to the recently deceased artist.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has managed to rack up more than 19,000 views on YouTube alone and several hundred likes. Users found it hard to keep calm about the accuracy with which the dance performed by BTS is synced with the song. One user wrote, “It totally fits on it.” Another user claimed, “Their dance matches nearly all songs.” “Wow! So amazing! I have no words to describe this.”

The video is going viral amid the recent and unfortunate demise of Bappi Lahiri, who breathed his last on February 15, at the age of 69. The singer-composer was admitted to CritiCare hospital for a month and returned home on February 15. However, his condition deteriorated, after which he was again taken to the hospital, where he passed away. He died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea, which is a condition where your breathing starts and stops while sleeping.

