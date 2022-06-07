BTS Debut Anniversary: Band Asks ARMYs to Share Their #MyBTStory on YouTube Shorts, Details Inside

Ahead of their 9th debut anniversary, BTS shared a letter with their fanbase, ARMYs to encourage them to share their #MyBTSStory on YouTube Shorts. The South Korean sensation will complete 9 years on June 13. In the letter, which was signed by all the seven members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V, the boy band wrote, “For nine years, you (ARMY) have been our greatest champions. As we embark on the journey to our 10th year as a band, we want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we’ve had together so far.”

“Beginning this Saturday, we want to ask you to share your BTS stories with us, and each other, on YouTube Shorts,” the letter continued.

Read the entire letter here:

Dear ARMY, We want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we've had so far. What's your #MyBTStory?

함께한 수많은 날들을 다같이 축하하고 추억하는 소중한 시간이 되었으면 좋겠어요. 여러분의 #MyBTStory 는 무엇인가요? With Love,#BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/I1z39ZnuJW — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 6, 2022

The septet also announced that they will be performing Proof Live on their 9th debut anniversary. On this special occasion, the K-pop group is treating their fandom — ARMY — with a live version of Proof. BigHit Music announced on Twitter and Instagram and shared a new poster that teased the performance.

In the picture, members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — were seen seated in an abandoned space, dressed in shades of blue. The members were out to steal hearts with their killer looks on the poster. While fans were thrilled about the performance, BTS also generated curiosity by announcing that they will be joined by a ‘special guest.’

Bangtan Boys will also be dropping their new anthology album, Proof on June 10. The album is a combination of their old and new songs and has some unheard demo versions of their hits.

Meanwhile, BTS recently met US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. Video shared showed Biden playing their famous track Butter to make them feel at home.

