BTS Doesn't Need Permission to Dance in New English Summer Bop Co-Written by Ed Sheeran

They kicked off the summer spirit with their new summer song for the year, Butter. BTS is carrying the mood forward with their second English song of 2021, Permission to Dance, that has just dropped. The music video is finally out, after a teaser revealing the septet’s cowboy looks and upbeat vibe for this one. It literally begins where Butter left off, with a visual of a cube of butter on a stack of pancakes. The music video carried the hope for the pandemic to end, when we can all throw away our masks and dance together.

The track was co-written by English singer Ed Sheeran in collaboration with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews, who has previously worked with the South Korean pop titans on their singles ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’. The song was released to celebrate Army Day, July 9, the day BTS’ fandom was created. For die hard Armys, the song might seem like a bit of a departure from BTS’ usual sound a feel. The song has no rap part, the three rappers - Suga, RM and J-Hope - have joined the vocalists to sing along to the bop.

Butter is still ruling the charts, with the 6th consecutive week on Billboard Hot 100. Maintaining the momentum, the group is released the Butter CD single on July 9 accompanied by Permission To Dance. Fans hope that the new song will take over Butter’s place on top of the charts.

