BTS Dominates Social Media in 2021: Top Trending Hashtag to Most Retweeted Tweet

Very few musicians have harnessed the power of the internet like the BTS have. Time and again, the South Korean band proves that they have a hold over social media platforms thanks to their staunch and ever-growing community of fans known as ARMY.

American tech giant Twitter released its reigning trends of 2021 last week, and it was not without the mention of the septet consisting of Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V. BTS has to its credit the second-most-liked tweet of the year. What may surprise you even more is that it just consists of a selfie of one of the BTS members. The tweet posted on January 25 features BTS' youngest member Jungkook posing with a kissing face. The 24-year-old singer posted the picture on Twitter along with an emoji doing the same. The tweet has received over 3.2 million likes by Twitter users from around the world, and it was retweeted by nearly a million BTS fans.

Jungkook’s tweet comes closely behind US President Joe Biden’s tweet from the day he was inaugurated this year. Biden’s tweet reads, “It’s a new day in America.” The American politician’s tweet was liked by four million Tweeples since it was shared on January 20.

It’s a new day in America.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

BTS also emerged as the top trending hashtag of 2021, which just goes on to prove the absolute chokehold the K-pop band has over social media. According to Twitter’s recent blog post, the Grammy-nominated band also has to its credit the most retweeted tweet of the year. The tweet shared earlier in March pertained to the global singing group’s statement on Stop Asian Hate. The band issued a statement over the rising hate crimes against people of Asian diaspora in the west after the spread of coronavirus which was first detected in China.

