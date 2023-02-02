BTS singer Jungkook was on a roll last night! The Golden Maknae took the fandom by surprise when he decided to host an impromptu Weverse Live session and enjoy a few drinks with his fans digitally. Jeon Jungkook was seen singing, dancing, and even talking in depth about marriage and his tattoos. However, no one was prepared for him and V to come together for a live session.

The singers, in the wee hours of Thursday (KST), decided to host an Instagram Live session together and it blew the internet up. After a little struggle, the duo finally connected and left Taekook fans screaming. The singers had a brief conversation, with Jungkook’s dog Bam gatecrashing the live. Jungkook, who was a few drinks down, was seen smothering the adorable dog with kisses.

When Bam came up next to Jungkook and Taehyung’s “Bam House” too pic.twitter.com/nan76XNnBC — taekook (@taekookfolder) February 1, 2023

taehyung third wheeling bam and jungkook is killing me EJDDHHDHDDH pic.twitter.com/cx6TyjQmWV— (@jkssope) February 1, 2023

While it was a heartwarming sight to see Taehyung and Jungkook together, the Winter Bear singer suggested asking BigHit Music if all the members (sans Jin who is currently completing his military training) could get together for a Weverse Live session from their respective locations. “Hey Jungkook. Let’s ask them if we can do a weverse live later. All of us together, like a zoom meeting," he said.

BTS members have been busy with their respective solo work lately. Jungkook had sung an anthem for the FIFA 2022 World Cup last year, which continues to rule the music charts. Meanwhile, Taehyung is all set to appear in yet another reality show with his Wooga Squad members. BTS singer V will be seen on Seo Jin’s with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.

Read all the Latest Movies News here