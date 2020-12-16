BTS' Dynamite Becomes First K-pop Song to Hit Top 5 on Billboard Radio Airplay Chart

The chartbusting run of BTS' hit single Dynamite isn't over yet. After breaking several records, the track has now hit the top five on a Billboard radio airplay chart for the first time.

The band's first English-language song rose to fifth position this week on the Pop Songs radio chart on Tuesday, according to Billboard. The chart is one of the main radio airplay charts of Billboard, measuring total weekly plays of the top 40 songs on around 160 mainstream radio stations.

It is the first time that BTS has made it to the top five on the airplay chart, marking the highest ranking achieved by a Korean song. Rapper Psy's Gangnam Style had ranked 10th in 2012.

Dynamite already has a number of accolades in its kitty. It had debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in late August, has been making a belated spurt on radio charts in recent weeks. It hit the top 10 on the Pop Songs radio chart last month for the first time and rose one by one to fifth place this week.

It has also ranked 24th on the Hot 100 this week, down 14 notches from a week earlier, remaining on Billboard's singles chart for 16 straight weeks.

BTS' latest album 'BE' ranked 18th on Billboard's 200 album chart for the third week and holds No. 1 on the World Albums chart. Since its release on November 20, the eight-track album topped the chart in its first week and dropped to third the following week.