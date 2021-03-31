BTS' Dynamite Spends 31 Weeks on Hot 100, Ties with Psy's Gangnam Style as Longest Charting South Korean Single

K-pop group BTS’ Grammy-nominated song Dynamite continues to extend its own record for the longest-charting song on the Hot 100 by an all-South Korean group. Dynamite has completed 31 weeks on the Hot 100, which is the record for the most time spent on the list for a song by a South Korean musical act of any kind.

For the week ending April 3, Dynamite has climbed back up to No. 26 on Billboard’s Hot 100, successfully continuing its upward trend. Additionally, according to Billboard data, Dynamite was the song with the biggest sales gain on the Hot 100 this week.

BTS management Big Hit Music tweeted about the development.

[기사] #방탄소년단 ‘Dynamite’, 美 빌보드 ‘핫 100’ 26위로 또 다시 역주행…한국 가수 최다 기록 눈앞https://t.co/mGqeVJBFrV— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) March 31, 2021

Last week, the song was just one frame behind Psy’s Gangnam Style, which stood alone as the longest-charting single by a South Korean musical act in Hot 100 history. Now, they’re on the same level as one another, as they have both racked up 31 frames on the roster, reported Forbes.

Dynamite also remained No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart this week, marking its 17th non-consecutive week at the top. The song charted at No. 12 on the Global 200 and No. 5 on the Global Excl. U.S., which rank songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories.

BTS continued to rank high on Billboard’s Artist 100, where they claimed No. 5 for the week.