BTS: Dynamite's Music Video Hits 1.4 Billion Views on YouTube

The Bangtan Boys are known for making and breaking records through their songs- be it a group release or their solo release. Recently, the music video of their 2020 hit Dynamite crossed 1.4 million views on YouTube, becoming the fastest K-Pop group video to achieve this feat. Their first English track Dynamite was released on August 21st, 2020 and it took them just over one year, six months and three days to achieve this. With this milestone, they have broken Blackpink’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’s record of two years, five months, and seven days.

Moreover, the septet became the only Korean artist to cross the 1.4 billion mark with three different music videos, the previous two being Boy With Luv and DNA.

Revisit the video of Dynamite again:

Upon its release, the track had set a new Guinness World Records for becoming the fastest YouTube video to reach 10 million views after just 20 minutes of release. It also became the most-viewed video on the platform in the first 24 hours of its release, earning 101.1 million views.

Meanwhile, the band recently announced that they will be holding their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL concert on March 10, 12 and 13. The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online as well. They will also be continuing their live concert in the US this April. BTS announced four dates for their upcoming concert in the US on social media. The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert will be held on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

BTS consists of seven members- RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

