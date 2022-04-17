BTS Ends PTD on Stage in Las Vegas with Lots of Cute Taekook Moments, Announces New Album Date

BTS’ last Permission to Dance concert in Las Vegas was full of bittersweet moments. The seven members of the band kept mentioning all through the two-hour run that this was their last performance in the city, but they ensured that it was an unforgettable night for the BTS ARMY. The show was filled with endearing moments between Jungkook and V (fondly called Taekook), lots of ‘Yoongi Marry Me’ placards and J-Hope praising Jin for never making his absence felt despite his limited participation following a hand injury.

But they surely kept the best for the very last moment. After the concert was over, a short AV played with a montage of the members in black and white, with band leader RM’s voice saying “We are Bulletproof". The screen then blacks out and a date appears: 10th June, 2022. The stadium erupts in cheers.

ARMYs on Twitter have been inferred that this a promise of a comeback, the start of a new era. This could also be the date announcement for muster this year, as its is close to BTS’ 9th anniversary date - June 13. Take a look at all the excited tweets:

Advertisement

JUNE 10 NEW ERA MARK YOUR CALENDARS BTS IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/saiVx7Ka1j— agust d⁷ (@pjmyoongii) April 17, 2022

BTS’ official Twitter handle dispensed all speculation later, confirming that a new album is on its way.

The concert sure ended on a hopeful note for ARMYs, as it was filled with emotional moments throughout. J-Hope specifically praised Kim Seokjin for participating as much as he could despite his left hand being in a cast. “He are one team, and he never made us feel his absence," Hobi said. He also added that after spending three weeks in Vegas, and getting used to the life there, it will be difficult for them when they return to Seoul.

RM recounted all the times that he had been in Vegas, up until this day. “These days I feel like I have gained some age. In 2009 I was just a student with family when I was in Las Vegas. In 2014, nobody knew us, we were knocking on strangers’ doors asking them to come to our concert… That was tough. In 2017 I was invited to the BBMAs where they put was in front of live music stations and we were not ready. Thanks to you guys my English got a lot better. I used to job around this stadium at 6am, imagining the 50000 people in it, we are never going to take all this for granted," RM said during the ending-ment.

Some of the most endearing moments were between Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook, the two youngest members of the team. Fans cheered on as they first shared one head-patting moment during DNA, and another at the end when V seemed to clean JK’s shoes. There were some cute VMinKook moments as well, take a look:

Jungkook was so focused ㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/P7Xt4TyPur— — (@taekook2601x) April 17, 2022

taekook became each other's prince charming and cinderella pic.twitter.com/NTLVov1TJS— TKG (@TheTKGlobal) April 17, 2022

BTS played four nights at the Allegiant Stadium, spread over two weeks, as part of the Permission to Dance on Stage in las Vegas schedule. Additionally, the in-person live broadcast event ‘LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS’ was be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four days. The concert was also streamed online for the global audience on the last day of the tour.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.