BTS Fame J-Hope Shares Glimpse of 28th Birthday Celebrations, Thanks ARMY for Wishes With Cute Pic

J-Hope had a blast on his 28th birthday. Even though it’s been a stressful time for BTS with some of its members recovering from COVID-19 or undergoing surgery, the K-pop boy band and ARMY made sure that J-Hope felt special on his birthday. When the clock struck 12 on February 18, ARMY flooded social media with adorable birthday messages for J-Hope. ARMY from India, Europe, South Korea celebrated Hobi Day all over the world with ice sculptures, charitable donations, and artworks.

Later, J-Hope took to Instagram to thank his fans for all the birthday wishes and also shared a cute picture of himself. The K-pop sensation also shared an inside glimpse into his 28th birthday celebrations by posting a series of photos. Take a look:

Ahead of his birthday, J-Hope had received strawberries and many gifts from Jin. J-Hope took to his Instagram and shared photos. J-Hope captioned his post, “I love you, Jin!” In another post, J-Hope shared a photo of a shiny-glass like object, saying that it ‘shines just like his face’.

J-Hope’s personality is true to his name and not only is he BTS’ sunshine but his warmth reaches ARMYs as well. From Hobi pushing RM away from a hole on stage to him breaking down on seeing Jungkook injured, the rapper-dancer has time and again proven that he deeply cares for the Bangtan Boys and is continuously looking out for them. The members, too, never fail to give back that love.

