BTS Fan Tells Jin 'Marry Me' On His Birthday, Bangtan Boy's Epic Reaction To Proposal Goes Viral

Is it even a BTS live if there isn’t a ‘Marry Me’ comment that catches the members’ attention? For years now, the members have found unique ways to respond to fan proposals during their live and Jin kept the tradition going. Hosting his annual birthday live session on Sunday, Kim Seokjin came across a comment that read, “marry me." Jin read it out but instead of accepting or denying it, he took the conversation to a whole new level.

He tried to recall when the ‘marry me’ joke began among the members. “I wonder how ‘marry me’ became a trend in BTS," he said before he proceeded to eat his birthday cake. The joke ‘marry me’ was also used by J-Hope in his birthday wish for Jin.

jin's reaction to marry me comment 😂 pic.twitter.com/RLB4K91BrM— Midnight__Rambler #Bound to Books 📚_ (@AeshaSiddique) December 4, 2022

The rapper took to Twitter and shared a birthday post dedicated to Seokjin along with the hashtag ‘marry me.’ He shared a picture hugging Jin and wrote, “our hyung is mine~ #JinHyungHBD #MakingARMYsJealous #HappyJINday

#ToSeokjin_ARMYsLove_IsAHugeCatch (like in fishing)," as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_.

During the Weverse live, Jin also revealed that Hobi, who was among the first ones to wish Jin on social media on his birthday, called him and improvised his song Astronaut to sing, “When I’m with you, there is no Jin birthday."

While Jin was hosting the live alone, his fellow BTS member Jimin entered the comments section and dropped messages for him with the fans. “What do you want for your birthday," Park Jimin asked, as translated by Twitter user @haruharu_w_bts.

Jin replied, “We decided to not give each other birthday gifts~ it’s a lot giving 7 gifts a year," before adding, “So Jimin-ah, there’s nothing you need to buy! I have everything!" Jimin’s reply to Jin has truly won us over! The Filter singer said, “The present is my heart."

