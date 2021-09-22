BTS Fans Criticize James Corden for Calling ARMYs '15-Year-Old Girls', Group's UN Visit 'Unusual'

South Korean boy band BTS share a wonderful relationship with television host James Corden but the latter’s recent comments on the K-pop group has fetched him severe criticism from BTS’ fanbase, ARMY. The septet consisting of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly’s Sustainable Development Goals Moment and also performed Permission to Dance at the Assembly hall and the grounds outside.

Three years after last attending a United Nations General Assembly, the group returned to New York to attend this year’s session as the special presidential envoy for future generations and culture.

Read: BTS Take Over UN General Assembly with Permission to Dance Performance, Addresses World Leaders

Corden joked about Bangtan Boys’ UN trip and said, “The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors… BTS were there. BTS visited the UN… Although lots of people are saying why are BTS there, the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously. BTS has one of the largest ARMY on the planet earth. Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15 year old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres."

Corden referring to BTS fans as ’15-year-olds’ and calling the band ‘unusual visitors’ did not sit well with ARMYs who took to Twitter to express their anger. One user wrote, “1. It wasn’t “unusual" for BTS to be there. They’ve been 3 times. 2. They weren’t “visiting". They were Presidental Envoys who were invited to speak. 3. Teen girls are valid, innovative, smart, & set a lot of trends although we aren’t all teens or girls," while another expressed, “Thoughts about that James Corden clip. Firstly calling fans a bunch of 15 year old girls is extremely sexist. It’s a phrase meant to belittle and invalidate women’s interests as less than. BTS has a diverse fanbase in ages, gender and race because they have value and substance."

1. It wasn't "unusual" for BTS to be there. They've been 3 times. 2. They weren't "visiting". They were Presidental Envoys who were invited to speak. 3. Teen girls are valid, innovative, smart, & set a lot of trends although we aren't all teens or girls. #JamesCorden pic.twitter.com/5SZLqS3Z7l— Ashley⁷∞💜🐙 (@wanderingpages) September 22, 2021

Thoughts about that James Corden clip. Firstly calling fans a bunch of 15 year old girls is extremely sexist. It's a phrase meant to belittle and invalidate women's interests as less than. BTS has a diverse fanbase in ages, gender and race because they have value and substance— 🐨😸☀️Ali ⁷ (@soulcystr) September 22, 2021

However, CBS’s The Late Late Show With James Corden has deleted the videos after facing backlash.

BTS’ fanbase was more disappointed as the TV host shared a splendid relationship with the septet. He has interviewed them several times and also seems to share an adorable bond with Jimin who addresses Corden as ‘Papa Mochi’.

Meanwhile, the group addressed several crucial topics in their speech from climate change to vaccination against Covid-19. “Some of you heard the news that we’re coming to the UN and a lot of you were wondering whether we have been vaccinated. And I’ll take this opportunity to say yes, all seven of us, of course, we received vaccinations. The vaccination was just a sort of ticket to meeting our fans are waiting for us and to being able to stand here before you today," said J-Hope.

Read: BTS Had a Special Message for ARMYs in their United Nations General Assembly Speech

BTS started their Love Myself campaign with UNICEF in 2017, and that was the topic of their first speech at the UN, which RM had delivered in English. This time the band members each took turns to speak in Korean, which was translated real-time for the benefit of everyone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here