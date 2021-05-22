BTS Fans Hilariously Compare V's Curly Hairdo to Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala Look, See Pics

BTS’ new song Butter is for sure a summer bop and has already begun to shatter records on YouTube. According to Chart Data’s Twitter handle, in just 10 minutes, the music video surpassed the 10-million view mark, and it became the fastest to do so. Within less than 24 hours, the music video registered 101.2 million views. With this, Butter has surpassed all previous records set by BTS.

BTS members on May 21 did a global press conference for their new song and spoke on numerous subjects. But the highlight of the conference was V and his perm hair. It further became hilarious when Jungkook started playing with V’s hair. The former inserted forks in his hair, which appeared like a crown of forks.

This particular clip from the conference has been shared widely and fans pointed out that V’s perm hairstyle resembles Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra’s 2019 MET Gala look. Back in time, Priyanka attended ‘fashion’s biggest night out’ wearing a silver Christian Dior gown with a cage resting on her head. Her look inspired several memes and invited trolls in abundance. Check out some hilarious tweets by the BTS Army comparing V’s hairdo to Priyanka’s Met Gala look:

IDK why but Taehyung’s hairstyle here reminded me of Priyanka’s this look.P.S: Our taetae looks so cute! pic.twitter.com/lwuxJ9OrHV — Manalkareem (@Manalkareem4) May 21, 2021

having a bad day? here’s jungkook playing with taehyung’s hair 🙁 pic.twitter.com/x56nB5Qphx— ayie⁷ (@jeonsissy) May 21, 2021

This fandom will find anythingTaehyung x Priyanka ChopraBoth of them pulled off the look wonderfully in their own way. Love them both. https://t.co/kNrxBGxE0R— Fleur Lune (@fleurlune24) May 21, 2021

taehyung’s hairstyle (with the forks) looks like priyanka Chopra’s from 2019 met gala pic.twitter.com/9fvsHBaryd— Dashi Run Run⁷ (@iluvemyfingersz) May 21, 2021

While the Bangtan Boys were seen enjoying themselves during the Live session, they disclosed details about Butter and their thoughts on Grammys. As reported by Soompi, the song Butter was just a cute song about confessing feelings for someone, it had no deep message attached. In the press conference, Jungkook revealed that the team was trying to prepare a song to which their fans could listen easily.

BTS was nominated for Grammys for their song Dynamite but was not successful in winning the title. Commenting on their plans to win the Grammys with Butter, Suga said that the team still wishes to win a Grammy and is ready to take on the challenges that come their way. Adding to this, RM said that they want to try their hardest to take up the challenge.

