BTS Fans Slam Tomorrow For Mentioning Kim Taehyung, Jungkook's Real Names, Birthdays In Death List

Enraged BTS fans are taking to Twitter and other social media platforms to slam the ongoing K-drama Tomorrow. ARMY is angry after the latest episode of the show featured members’ real names and birth dates on the homicide death list.

The K-drama airs on the Korean channel MBC. The series stars SF9‘s Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk in the lead. International fans were impressed by the show for tackling a sensitive subject like suicide but the ratings have been low in South Korea. However, no one anticipated the show to take a dark turn and drag BTS into their recent episode.

Fans watching the show noticed that the latest episode featured a scene with the ‘registry of entering the dead’. The list mentioned the people who have died and one of the names on the list featured BTS member V’s real name, ‘Kim Tae Hyung’. The date of birth listed was ‘1971.12.30.’ It did not take fans long to connect the dots, pointing out that they’ve used V’s name and birth date, even if they merely changed the year of his birth from 1995 to 1971.

Taehyung’s name wasn’t the only BTS member mentioned on the list. Fans also noticed another entry with the name ‘Kim Yoo Rim’. Although the name shares no connection with the Bangtannies, it was the date of birth that caught everyone’s attention. A few fans also noticed that Jungkook’s name and his date of birth were featured on the list.

Angry fans, Korean and international, have slammed the K-drama. They’ve demanded an apology from MBC and also hope that HYBE takes legal action against the show and the channel.

MBC and the staff involved with the drama “Tomorrow” need to give a statement as to why Taehyung’s and Jungkook’s full names along with their real birth dates were written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE(m$rd$r) DE8THS. Unprofessional & disgusting for them to clear this scene. pic.twitter.com/zpGXbxkWOn — Mu⁷ (@130613fate) May 16, 2022

I was enjoying watching tomorrow because they were covering and showcasing all sorts of depressive topics,that could push a human to the edge,but they decided to ruin it.

BTS over any kdrama that disrespects them. https://t.co/Ji1sX7J995 — Haru⁷(Taylor's Version) 22.06.10 (@maria137_) May 16, 2022

@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit Take legal action against the producers of MBC drama Tomorrow. In an episode of the drama, a scene was shown where the name and original birthday of BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook are written on the death list This attitude is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/hgjVsaM0xg — fior; proof (@lvsckthv) May 17, 2022

praying for bts’ safety as always. and bts are protected so karma will definitely be coming back tenfold — mon⁷ 6.10 (@knjgIoss) May 16, 2022

BTS members are no strangers to mentions in K-dramas. BTS received a sweet nod in Business Proposal earlier this year, with an episode also calling Jungkook handsome. However, Tomorrow’s mention of the Bangtan Boys comes as a disappointment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.