BTS Fans Trend 'People Died' After Jimin Stuns In Sexy New Pics, Fans Say 'Need to Kiss Those Tattoos'

BTS singer Jimin has fans thirsting over him after new pictures featuring the Filter singer hit online. As part of the BTS members’ photo folio, Big Hit Music dropped the second set of pictures from the Special 8 Photo-Folio titled Me, Myself, and Jimin ‘ID : Chaos’ and it has broken the internet.

In the pictures, Park Jimin was seen wearing a golden shirt with a velvet jacket. He was seen sporting three temporary tattoos that read, “Tailor of Chaos,” “Chaos” and “Artemi.” Jimin struck three heavenly poses that were hard to turn away from.

The pictures led to all kinds of fan reactions. “Please tell me how to breathe,” a fan commented. “I just held my breathe started screaming hitting the wall I’ve gone insane helppppppp Park Jimin you can’t do this to me,” another added. “Wow Park Jimin that tattoo on his chest is so effortlessly sexy 😭 his hair and his eyes this over all look is so dreamy,” added another.

BTS fans, formally known as the ARMY, are trending ‘People Died’ on Twitter as well.

PARK JIMIN

People died. I am people.

Revive me now. pic.twitter.com/0q72V83qZd — Rooee⁷ (@BeanYooniee) September 28, 2022

I need to kiss those tatoos pic.twitter.com/NCJlM2xVPG — Tirthaa⁷ (@TirthaaaaT) September 27, 2022

OH MY GOD , JIMIN ARE YOU KIDDING ????? pic.twitter.com/e0dTgBtUyH — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) September 28, 2022

The new photos come shortly after Jimin hosted an impromptu live session. The singer was seen interacting with fans while he was making a miniature building set. The singer teased that he has a big announcement to make soon. “Everyone, now that I think about it, there’s something important… ahh never mind, I can come to weverse separately for that,” he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here