BTS Fans Pokes Fun At BigHit For Failing to Hide RM's Identity As He Drinks With Suga In Suchwita Teaser

BTS fans were left in splits after BigHit Music dropped the teaser of ‘Suchwita’ — a drinking chat session that will be hosted by Suga. The teaser dropped on Monday evening in which Suga was seen joined by a ‘mystery’ man which fans instantly identified as BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon. In the video, Suga and the ‘mystery man’ Namjoon were seen talking about different subjects while sipping on different drinks.

At one point, the editors placed a massive ice cube on Namjoon’s face to hide his identity. But, it just led to fans poking fun at the attempt. Several fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions.

the way they tried to hide namjoons face sents me pic.twitter.com/iFy0BxcHPl— marina⁷ (@littlemochi_) November 28, 2022

LMAO WHY DO THEY HAVE TO HIDE THE FACE WHEN WE ACTUALLY KNOW WHO IT IS. pic.twitter.com/JF0pBZNwVj— bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | final defense ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) November 28, 2022

there was no need to hide his face pic.twitter.com/yGnEkCoRdh— ∞ ⑰ Ann¹⁽⁷⁾ ):) (@h8shi_kyeom) November 28, 2022

Did they really had to hide his face ? pic.twitter.com/VUxnyuyIzC— 주마나⁷ | Indigo (@Iam_J_13) November 28, 2022

Hybe editor, you need to work harder to hide his face pic.twitter.com/Nqzzm7k9dY— NamGi_Lover⁷ BTSARMY 4EVER (@minjia90) November 28, 2022

my new favorite thing is bh trying to hide namjoon’s identity but also letting us hear his voice and see the bottom of his face like???? THAT IS THE MOST RECOGNIZABLE MAN— ‍seokjin’s spacebestie⁷ (@fantasticalfan) November 28, 2022

So Yoongi will have his drinking show "Suchwita" and his 1st guest will be Namjoon who is his best friend for over 12 years… and the way hybe tried to hide joon face by only showing his dimple smile as if we are not able to recognize bts by only looking at their thumbs — BTS (@purpleworld1306) November 28, 2022

whats the point of trying to hide the guest everyone knows its namjoon https://t.co/yX13tNFWms— Jane⁷ DREAMERS (@diopatra123) November 28, 2022

bighit tryna hide the face is the funniest thing like babe we would know it's namjoon even if you just showed his shadow‍♀️— may⁷ (@swiftlyklaus) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM is all set to release his solo album. The album is titled Indigo and is set to release on December 2.

