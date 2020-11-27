BTS Feels Honoured by Alicia Keys' Rendition of Life Goes On Song

As K-pop band BTS and its ARMY revel in the recent Grammy nomination, artists around the world congratulate their new milestone. American singer Alicia Keys surprised the South Korean band and its fans on Thursday with a rendition of Life Goes On. The 39-year-old artist posted a video of hers singing the latest BTS song from their album BE.

The short video starts with Alicia saying, "Alright bet y'all didn't think I will play this one, some of you know it." The Empire State of Mind singer then surprises her fans by singing the hit BTS song. Alicia sings the English translation of the song, "Like an echo in the forest, The day will come back around, As if nothing happened, Yeah, life goes on, Like an arrow in the blue sky, Another day flying by, On my pillow, on my table, Yeah, life goes on, Like this again."

The video has received over 5.9 million views and even caught the attention of BTS and its fans. The award-winning band quote tweeted Alicia's sweet tribute and said, "Thank you...such a big honour."

Thank you.. such a big honor 😃💜 https://t.co/R9F9vxqKhB — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 26, 2020

BTS Armys also expressed their love for Alicia's cover of the song. As a fan commented, 'This is so soothing." Another fan commented, "Aliciaaaaaaa army Love youuuuu."

The song Life Goes On is a message from the BTS members to its fans. The song asks people to accept the new normality that the coronavirus pandemic has ushered in and aims to heal people from the bruises that this year might have left.

Earlier this week the South Korean group created history by getting a Grammy nomination. The Recording Academy of the USA nominated BTS in Best Duo/Group in the pop song category for their blockbuster song Dynamite.

Dynamite was BTS's first full English language song and even reached the number one position on Billboard Hot 100 in September. The band and its fans were euphoric after the landmark nomination and even shared videos of their reactions as they heard the news.